Whitesboro pulls away from Boyd in 4-3A (I) action
WHITESBORO – The Bearcats made a push to earn their second straight win to start district play as Whitesboro turned a close game at half-time into a 36-14 victory over the Boyd Yellowjackets in a 4-3A (I) match-up. The Bearcats (3-2, 2-0) did not allow a point after the first quarter and used the passing of Mac Harper, who completed 21-of-27 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns to stay atop the district standings going into a showdown with Brock.www.heralddemocrat.com
