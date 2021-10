A body believed to be that of missing teenager Miya Marcano has been found, authorities said, a week after she disappeared from her Florida apartment complex. Orange County Sheriff John Mina told a news conference on Saturday that “everyone wanted this outcome to be different”. Detectives have notified the 19-year-old’s family, he said, but an official confirmation from the medical examiner was pending. Sheriff Mina added that a purse was found alongside the body that held the student’s ID and other belongings. “Although we are very certain of the identity, the positive identification will have to come from the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO