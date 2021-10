Craig girls swim past La Follette in Big Eight dual meet

Janesville Craig's girls swim team dominated Madison La Follette in a Big Eight Conference dual meet Friday.

The Cougars won nine of 11 events en route to a 115-31 win.

Dakota Reece, Ally Donagan and Kadence Woods won two events each. Reece set a PR in winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.43.

"We mixed up the girls events a bit, and swam fun and relaxed, which produced some great results," Craig coach Jen Punzel said. "Three swimmers, Kadence Woods, Ally Donagan and Dakota Reece all achieved four first-place finishes."

Craig hosts Madison East in its final home meet of the season on Friday.

CRAIG 115, LA FOLLETTE 31

(Individual and relay results)

200 medley relay--1. La Follette 2:07.05; 200 freestyle--1. Kadence Woods (C) 2:06.55; 200 individual medley--1. Ava McCaw (L) 2:24.02; 50 freestyle--1. Dakota Reece (C) 24.96; 100 butterfly--Woods (C) 1:09.61; 100 freestyle--Ally Donagan (C) 56.03

500 freestyle--1. Natalie Blank (C) 5:45.08; 200 freestyle relay--1. Craig (Donagan, Izzy Walter, Woods, Reece) 1:44.26; 100 backstroke--1. Donagan (C) 1:06.49; 100 breaststroke--1. Reece (C) 1:09.43; 400 freestyle relay--1. Craig (Reece, Walter, Woods, Donagan) 3:58.75