The US envoy on Yemen on Friday started a fresh peace bid that includes a stop in Saudi Arabia, which succeeded in scuttling a UN-backed probe into abuses in the conflict. "We remain deeply concerned by credible reporting of human rights violations and abuses in Yemen by all parties to the conflict, including the unlawful recruitment or use of child soldiers, torture, sexual violence and the use of starvation as a weapon of war."

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO