St. Dom’s sinks Rangeley for first win of the season
By Nathan Fournier
Sun Journal (New Bern, NC)
8 days ago
AUBURN — St. Dominic Academy has been on the wrong end of a few lopsided games this season, but on Saturday the Saints were the ones putting the ball in the net in a 6-0 Class D South boys soccer win over Rangeley. It was St. Dom’s (1-7) first win of the season.
The modern-day Bellport Senior High School was built in Brookhaven, N.Y., following the Bellport High School fire of 1963, which was originally located at the current middle school. Bellport High School has old-school thick red bricks that cement the entire building. No steel, metal, or copper—just straight-up bricks. In other...
The Bridgeport High School football team edged visiting Valentine 21-20 on Friday night to earn its first win of the season. Kason Loomis powered the Bridgeport offense in the game with 149 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Braxten Swires completed 3 of his 4 passes for 31...
WASHINGTON - GW women's soccer showcased a relentless offensive attack from Sunday's opening kick, putting three balls in the Richmond net and cruising to its first win of the season, 3-1. HOW IT HAPPENED. • 23rd Minute:. Elizabeth Cruz opened up the scoring for the Buff & Blue when she...
The NMU Men’s Soccer team picked its first win of the season in a tight 1-0 home win over Purdue Northwest on Friday afternoon. The Wildcats (1-3-2, 1-1-1 GLIAC) got off to a hot start with several opportunities to score in the first 10-15 minutes of the game, Head Coach David Poggi said. However, making some key substitutions gave the ‘Cats an edge to eventually take the lead.
The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association released its first football ratings of the season Tuesday, and No. 9 St. Christopher’s (4-0) sits atop Division I with a 14.00 score. Collegiate (3-1) came in tied for second with St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (3-1) at 9.5. No. 10 Trinity Episcopal (3-2)...
RUSHVILLE – After several tight games this season, the North Decatur Chargers were able to get over the hump and pick up win No. 1 on the season with a 28-7 victory at Rushville. North is now 1-4 on the season and hosts North Daviess (4-2) this Friday. Rushville drops...
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Varsity Football Wins Season's First SPC Road Game. Result from the week of September 20, 2021. The tragedy in life doesn’t lie in not reaching your goals. The tragedy lies in having no goal to reach. The Dragons’ goal is a championship and they continued towards that goal last night, besting the Trojans of Trinity Valley 47-19. The Dragons traveled to Dallas for their first SPC road game this year and were greeted with a perfect evening for football. The Dragons once again came out slow but found their rhythm going for over 500 yards of total offense. Junior QB Vaughn McKeever had another large night, throwing for 432 yards with 23 completions on 36 attempts; he accounted for five of the Dragon scores throwing for three and running in two more. Vaughn spread the love with three of his receivers having over 100 yards. Senior WR James Masciola had his best game so far in his Dragon career, pulling in four sensational catches for 144 yards and junior WR Kielar Sullivan followed suit with nine catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns; senior WR Will Young was right there as well with seven catches for 141 yards and one touchdown. No surprise to anyone, the Dragon defense played well; senior LB Blake Pitts was all over the field, with multiple tackles and pass deflections; senior DE Connor Dove also showed out, causing havoc in the Trojan backfield all night. Eleven players on the Dragon defense accounted for multiple tackles, while only a few missed assignments allowed for any Trojan scoring chances. The Dragons return home this week to face off with the Owls of Oakridge Friday night at Pugh Field.–Coach Daniel Lewis.
ROXBURY TWP. – Sophomore running back Anthony Skawinski rushed for three touchdowns and Matt Rattay added another TD run to lead Roxbury High School’s football team to a 28-6 victory over Livingston last Friday in Roxbury. Roxbury (1-3) snapped a three-game losing streak and the 28 points is the largest...
The Amador High School JV football team scored 13 unanswered points after halftime to beat the visiting Galt Warriors 27-14 on Friday, September 24 in Sutter Creek, earning its first victory of the season. Amador used a balanced attack to generate its highest offensive output of the season, rushing for...
Chanhassen has played 40 minutes of solid soccer. They led unbeaten Orono -- the only time the Spartans have trailed this season -- they were tied at halftime with Metro West Conference leader St. Louis Park as well as Bloomington Kennedy and ranked Holy Family Catholic. Chanhassen has played 90...
Alejandro Puentes scored a goal and assisted as the Brock men's soccer team captured its first win of the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) season under the lights at Alumni Field on Friday, Oct. 1. "The guys played well. They played for each other in front of a great crowd this...
BRUSHTON — Brushton-Moira boys soccer freshman Mason Allen outstretched his arms in a pre-hugging motion as he walked off the Panthers’ home field. The halftime horn had just sounded, signaling for halftime, in a game that Brushton led over St. Regis Falls, 2-1 — a contest the Panthers would prevail in, 3-1 for their first win of the season.
HENNIKER, N.H.- Eli Leonard's goal in the 75th minute, proves to be the difference, as New England College Men's Soccer Team, picked up a 1-0 win over Mitchell College in New England Collegiate Conference action, Saturday evening. THE BASICS. Score: New England College 1, Mitchell College 0. Records: Pilgrims (5-3-0,...
For the first time since 2017, the Marquette women’s soccer team earned its first three-game winning streak in BIG EAST play Sunday afternoon defeating the Seton Hall Pirates 1-0. “They’re (Seton Hall) a good team. They’re welled coached. I really respect their coach and what she’s trying to do,” Marquette...
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Riverside Warriors topped the St. Albans Red Dragons 22-7 on Friday to pick up their first win of the season. Riverside (1-4) capitalized on two St. Albans (1-5) turnovers that set the tone in a tight contest that didn’t feature much offensive output. Warriors...
MENDOTA HEIGHTS -- Typically, when a new member is admitted to an exclusive club, there are kind greetings and gifts bestowed upon them. Bemidji State women’s hockey had no time for such decorum Friday. Fifth-year senior Paige Beebe ripped the welcome mat out from under new WCHA member St. Thomas in Mendota Heights, depositing two first-period pucks in the back of the net and powering BSU to a 3-0 win to drop the puck on its 2021-22 season.
BOONE, N.C. – App State field hockey won its first conference game of the season Friday in a 2-1 victory over Ohio. With the win, the Mountaineers improve to 4-4 overall and 1-1 in conference play. "It's always nerve-racking and the pressure is on when you have to win to...
AUBURN — Emma Roy was looking for an open corner of the Rangeley net to slip in her game-winning goal late in the second half of St. Dominic Academy’s girls soccer home game on Saturday. Lakers goalie Winnie Larochelle, who was a huge obstruction all game, made 18 saves against...
SAN TAN VALLEY - Halfway through the season and San Tan Foothills was still searching for that elusive first win of the year. In their first five games the Sabercats only managed to score two touchdowns at most, so Friday's game was an eye opening experience for everyone on hand as San Tan Foothills defeated Vista Grande 55-18.
PHILADELPHIA >> Sam Brown bounced off one tackler, then another, drove forward and extended the ball over the goal line to give La Salle its first lead of Saturday’s contest with rival St. Joe’s Prep. The touchdown followed up Brown’s first score, an 82-yard dash down the right sideline. Brown...
