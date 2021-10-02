A New Goaltender
Last season, the Canadiens' lost Noah Juulsen off waivers to the Florida Panthers, less than a year later, Bergevin got some sweet revenge by claiming goaltender Samuel Montembeault in the same fashion. Drafted by Florida in 2015, Montembeault has played 25 games in the NHL winning 9, losing 8 and losing 3 in OT/Shootout while having a GAA of 3.20 and a save percentage of .892. Once the Panthers drafted Spencer Knight at the 2019 NHL entry draft, the way to the NHL got more complicated for the Quebecer, and clearly, he was passed over in the depth chart. The Cats decided to stick with 10 million a year man Sergei Bobrovsky and the young Knight to protect their net.
