Norwich, CT

Norwich beats Coast Guard with late TD to win "the Mug"

By Day Staff Reports
The Day
The Day
 8 days ago

New London — Justin Bryant rushed for 125 yards and the eventual game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with seven minutes left as Norwich University beat Coast Guard Academy 24-21 on Saturday to capture the Mug in the 75th meeting between the two teams.

It was the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference opener for both.

"We made too many mistakes, we didn't make enough plays and they did," Coast Guard head coach C.C. Grant said, "and when you put all those things together you come away with a big 'L.' "

Mitchell Theal completed 16 of 33 passes for 274 yards with a pair of touchdowns and three interceptions for the Cadets (2-3) while Haleola Thomas had four catches for 107 yards.

The loss spoiled a career afternoon for Coast Guard running back Jared Colletti, who rushed for a career high 195 yards (on 20 carries) and scored a touchdown. Quarterback Tafari Wall was 7 of 24 for 85 yards and a pair of receptions for the Bears (2-3).

Zach Buchy's 30-yard field goal gave Norwich a 3-0 lead on the Cadets' opening possession, but that was all the offense Norwich could muster in the first half against a stiff Coast Guard defense, which scored the only touchdown of the first half when Ethan Lasher returned an interception 80 yards for a score with 8:21 left in second quarter to give the Bears a 7-3 lead at the break.

"We were struggling offensively, and I thought the Lasher interception for a touchdown would spur us on ... on both sides of the ball," Grant said. "It got us through the first half, but we gave up a cheap one right away to start the second half."

Grant was referring to a 78-yard touchdown pass from Theal to Trevor Chase that gave Norwich a 10-7 on the first play of the third quarter.

The Bears would respond by scoring on their first play of the second half, an 84-yard run by Colletti to regain the lead 14-10 with 14:25 left in the third quarter.

The teams traded touchdowns again. Theal and Chase connected again, this time for a 5-yard TD with 9:10 left in the third quarter to give Norwich a 17-14 lead, and Wall ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 12:05 remaining to Coast Guard a 21-17.

Norwich's game-winning drive, which included two key third-down conversions, was 11 plays and 74 yards and capped by the Bryant 1-yard run.

Coast Guard would go three-and-out, Norwich got the ball back with 6:02 left, and ran the clock out by converting a pair of fourth-down plays.

"We had some chances to go up 14-3 in the first half, but we struggled with some things offensively," said Grant, whose Bears visit Springfield next Saturday in a NEWMAC game at 3:30 p.m. "You take your hat off to (Norwich), but at the same time you are disappointed in some of the things we were not able to capitalize on."

Lasher had a pair of interceptions and forced a fumble for Coast Guard while Mike Palermo had a career-high 15 tackles, 14 solo. Jeremy Henault had two interceptions for Norwich and a team-high five tackles.

New London, CT
