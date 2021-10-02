Brossoit Solid as Golden Knights Beat Kings 4-0

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. At the start of training camp, there were questions about whether Jake Evans would manage to earn the job of 3rd center or if Ryan Poehling could pass him over, we didn’t even have to wait until the end of camp to find out in the end. The Canadiens announced last night that they signed their former 7th round pick to a three-year one-way contract extension which will earn him $1,700,000 per season. Thus far, Evans has registered 16 points in 60 career games in the NHL, but his production should improve since he’ll see more action this season.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO