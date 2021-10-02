CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brossoit Solid as Golden Knights Beat Kings 4-0

 8 days ago

The Golden Knights sent following players back to their respective teams today: Lucas Elvenes, Ben Jones, Paul Cotter, Pavel Dorofeyev, Maxim Marushev, Mason Primeau, Jermaine Loewen, Ben Thomson, Lynden McCallum, Daniel D’Amato, Kaedan Korczak, Zack Hayes, Derrick Pouliot, Dylan Ferguson, Jiri Patera, Ian McCoshen, Jonas Rondbjerg, Jake Leschyshyn, Jack Dugan, Daniil Miromanov, Brayden Pachal, Peter DiLiberatore. The big surprises out of this group are Daniil Miromanov who had three goals in the last two games.

Miromanov steals the show in Golden Knights’ 4-0 shutout win

This was supposed to be a night where all eyes were going to be on Nolan Patrick to see where exactly does he fit in with the Vegas Golden Knights. Instead, Daniil Miromanov got everyone’s attention, particularly the Los Angeles Kings’. The 24-year-old rookie defenseman from Russia scored two gorgeous...
Frozen Fury Thrills Utah Hockey Fans As Kings Take Down Golden Knights

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Take a sold-out Vivint arena add equal parts LA Kings fans and Las Vegas Golden Knights fans (maybe more Knights fans) sprinkle in jerseys from almost every other NHL team, then just a pinch of Utah Grizzlies and Utah Jazz jerseys and you have the recipe for a perfect night with the NHL in Salt Lake at the “Frozen Fury”.
Los Angeles Kings defeat Vegas Golden Knights in front of an impressive 'Frozen Fury' crowd

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) tries to shoot on Los Angeles Kings goalie Garret Sparks during an NHL exhibition game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — It was hockey night in Salt Lake City as Vivint Arena transformed into an NHL showcase for a preseason matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings.
Kings top the Golden Knights as NHL hockey makes a preseason stop in Salt Lake City

Vivint Arena was packed with hockey fans Thursday night as the Los Angeles Kings and the Las Vegas Golden Knights played a preseason NHL hockey game in Salt Lake City. The exhibition was the first top-shelf professional hockey game played in Utah since 2019, when the Kings played the Vancouver Canucks.
Golden Knights come out flat, lose to Kings in Salt Lake City

There was some novelty to Thursday’s preseason game, in that it was in Salt Lake City, a locale that had hosted only lower-level hockey in the past. Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer would know, having played against the Salt Lake Golden Eagles in his IHL days. “I haven’t been to...
Three takeaways from LA Kings’ 4-0 loss to Vegas

The LA Kings provided fans with a frustrating reminder on Friday night: you can’t win every game. In a performance that goaltender Cal Petersen would probably like a redo, the LA Kings fell 4-0 to the Vegas Golden Knights. With a significant round of roster cuts coming this weekend, some young players may be wondering if they did enough to stick around.
Metro is tightest division, but it's closer than you think;Wed's Buzz

The New York Islanders have a team capable of winning Stanley Cup, if they can make the playoffs in the Metropolitan Division. The Metropolitan is the most competitive division top to bottom. When you do a comparison of the divisions what you see is the Metropolitan is the only division with only one team (Columbus Blue Jackets) that doesn't seem to have much of a chance to make the playoffs.
Final: LA Kings 0, Golden Knights 4 Box Score, Notes, Highlights

In their back-to-back preseason matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights, the LA Kings dropped Game 2 by a 4-0 score on Friday night. The Kings largely outshot Vegas through the first two periods, but the Golden Knights came out firing in the third period. Already with a 2-0 lead, William...
Preseason Game Thread – Kings @ Golden Knights, 10/1

SOG: LAK – 38 VGK – 28 PP: LAK – 0/3 VGK – 1/2. 1. VGK – Daniil Miromanov (2) – (Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson) – 9:29. 1. VGK – Alec Martinez (1) – (Alex Pietrangelo, Jonathan Marchessault) – 9:46. Third Period. 3. VGK – William Karlsson (1) – (Alex...
Quinton Byfield out indefinitely with broken ankle

The Los Angeles Kings announced yesterday that forward Quinton Byfield will be out indefinitely with an ankle fracture. The injury occurred during the Kings’ preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. Byfield is just 19 years old and is arguably the team’s top prospect, after being selected second overall...
Offense Carries Golden Knights to 7-4 win in Colorado

Peyton Krebs (1G, 3A) recorded four points as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche, 7-4, in a preseason contest on Tuesday night at Ball Arena. Keegan Kolesar opened the scoring early in the first to put Vegas ahead, 1-0. Alec Martinez found the back of the net late in the frame as the Golden Knights carried a 2-0 lead into the second. Each team scored twice in the middle from as Mikko Rantanen and Andre Burakovsky scored for Colorado and Reilly Smith and William Karlsson scored for Vegas. Martinez and Peyton Krebs scored 1:04 apart to extend the Vegas lead to 6-2 early in the third period. The Avalanche scored twice late in the frame, but an empty-net goal for Jake Leschyshyn gave Vegas the 7-4 win.
Preseason Notes: Arizona Coyotes at Los Angeles Kings

The Arizona Coyotes head to Los Angeles to play their fifth game of the preseason. The game will be played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West are the options if you want to watch the game live. Puck drop is at 7:30 MST or 10:30 EST.
Do the Vegas Golden Knights have a Loyalty Problem?

On several social media platforms, Vegas Golden Knights fans can be seen expressing concerns towards the team’s front office and their apparent lack of loyalty. The moves made this offseason have seemingly caused this sentiment to receive a dramatic rise in popularity. But trades of other players prior to this offseason is the basis of where the accusations of disloyalty began.
Golden Knights Drop Preseason Opener, 4-2

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the San Jose Sharks, 4-2, in their preseason debut on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena. San Jose used goals from Alexander Chmelevski and Jasper Weatherby to take a 2-0 lead. Paul Cotter scored Vegas' first goal of the preseason to cut the lead to 2-1, but a goal from Adam Raska put the Sharks ahead, 3-1. Max Pacioretty cut into the San Jose lead with a power-play goal in the third period, but Logan Couture added an insurance marker to give the Sharks the 4-2 win. The teams participated in a practice shootout after the game which the Sharks won, 2-1.
Good News Day

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. At the start of training camp, there were questions about whether Jake Evans would manage to earn the job of 3rd center or if Ryan Poehling could pass him over, we didn’t even have to wait until the end of camp to find out in the end. The Canadiens announced last night that they signed their former 7th round pick to a three-year one-way contract extension which will earn him $1,700,000 per season. Thus far, Evans has registered 16 points in 60 career games in the NHL, but his production should improve since he’ll see more action this season.
Miromanov unable to stick with Golden Knights

Apparently, Daniil Miromanov’s heroics the past 48 hours weren’t enough to keep him in a Golden Knights sweater. Miromanov had scored three goals in the Golden Knights’ last two preseason games against Los Angeles. Saturday, he and 21 others were reassigned to the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL. The...
3 takeaways from Golden Knights’ 4-3 win; injury update

The Golden Knights evened their preseason record to 1-1 with a 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche in front of 16,867 at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday. Here are Three takeaways from Tuesday’s game:. 1. LB is OK: Laurent Brossoit’s debut as a Golden Knight in goal was solid. He tracks the...
Training Camp: Day 10

Sources: Chicago Sun-Times, Daily Herald, NBC Sports Chicago, The Athletic Chicago. Day 10 of Blackhawks training camp featured practice with half the team and a preseason game versus the Red Wings in Detroit for the other half. Besides the game, the most noteworthy news was additional roster cuts including the following players who were reassigned to Rockford:
