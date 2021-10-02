CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Dalbec joins Nomar Garciaparra in an exclusive Red Sox rookie club

Cover picture for the articleAs the push for the postseason has intensified, Bobby Dalbec has taken his game to the next level. The 26-year-old Red Sox infielder, who hit .214 with one home run in April, .200 with four home runs in May, .237 with five home runs in June, and .210 with one home run in July, has turned his season around ever since. Those numbers skyrocketed to .339 with seven homers and 21 RBIs in August and .250 with six homers and 16 RBIs in September, and he’s off to a strong start in October.

