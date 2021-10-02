No. 9 Baylor upset by Texas Tech in five-set loss
No. 9 Baylor (7-4, 2-1) started October with an upset loss against Texas Tech University (11-5, 1-2) three sets to two. The Bears’ six-match win streak came to an end and they are now 2-1 at home in the Ferrell Center. It was an exhilarating match of runs, with most of it consisting of scoring runs from both teams with no one truly taking control of the competition. The Red Raiders won three straight sets after going down two, to complete the upset.www.chatsports.com
