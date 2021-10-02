CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Matt McGloin Joins Lewith & Freeman Real Estate

 8 days ago
McGloin

Former Penn State and NFL quarterback Matt McGloin has a new job.

McGloin has joined the Lewith & Freeman real estate team in its Clark Summit office, Virginia Rose, president of Lewith & Freeman Real Estate announced.

Matt will represent buyers and sellers in Lackawanna County in reaching their real estate goals.

“We are thrilled to have Matt join Lewith & Freeman” Rose said. “Determination, resilience and teamwork are critical to a successful real estate career. Matt’s leadership skills and impressive reputation from his college and professional football tenure and currently in his broadcasting and real estate career are essential and bring positive engagement to Lewith & Freeman’s award winning Realtors.”

A Scranton native, McGloin says he is eager to share his passion for NEPA with buyers and sellers in the region.

He returned to his hometown after spending time at quarterback for the Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs.

He became a household name and area favorite as the quarterback for Penn State from 2010 to 2012, where he earned a B.A. in broadcast journalism.

In addition to his focus on real estate, McGloin is also a radio host for SiriusXM, ESPN Radio and hosts a podcast called Paydirt: a Penn State Football Podcast. McGloin ended his football career with a then-school record 46 touchdowns.

Raised in Lackawanna County, Matt is committed to supporting charitable causes through The Matt McGloin Fund, which he established in 2016. He focuses on causes supporting health and well-being children and youth, including annual scholarships for graduates of West Scranton High School, where he graduated in 2008.

“I am excited to join the excellent team of Realtors at Lewith & Freeman,” McGloin said, “while I am fresh to my real estate career, I am dedicated to working hard for my buyers and sellers. Lewith & Freeman’s strong management team and training program along with their cutting edge marketing is exceptional”

For the past 100 years, Lewith & Freeman Real Estate has worked to establish a reputation of excellence in real estate in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Today, they are the largest independent real estate company in Luzerne County representing both buyers and sellers in thousands of real estate transactions each year. Lewith & Freeman has more than 100 real estate professionals and serve the area from offices in Kingston, Shavertown, Mountain Top, Wilkes-Barre, Clarks Summit, Scranton Drums, and Lake Wallenpaupack’s Lake Region.

Davis Mills has thrown three touchdown passes, and the Houston Texans lead New England 22-9 in the third quarter. The Texans caught a break in the second quarter when New England's Damien Harris fumbled near the goal line, taking a scoring...
The Bears' defense kept the Raiders' high-scoring offense out of the end zone through three quarters in Las Vegas, and Chicago still leads 14-9 in the fourth. Chicago led 14-3 after a scoreless third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Then Las Vegas...
Dak Prescott is back in the same stadium against the same opponent, a day before the anniversary of the star Dallas quarterback's severe ankle injury. Prescott and Cowboys are at home against the New York Giants. The compound fracture and dislocation...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Philadelphia Eagles believe in what they call the "Dawg Mentality," and that motto typified their 21-18 come-from-behind win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The offense couldn't move the ball and things were looking mighty bleak through most of the first three quarters. But the Eagles...
