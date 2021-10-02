CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwalk, OH

St. Paul boys first, girls second at Speer Invite

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PM8T7_0cFLasDD00

COLLINS — The state-ranked St. Paul and New London boys cross country teams led the way on Saturday at the Western Reserve John Speer Invitational.

The Flyers — ranked No. 6 in this week's state coaches poll in Division III — scored 36 points, which was well ahead of second-place Black River (74). New London (83) — ranked No. 22 in the state poll — was third and Western Reserve (192) was eighth among the nine teams scoring points.

Ian Deeter was second overall in 16:36.72 to pace St. Paul. Teammate Isaac Thimke was fifth in 16:57.34), followed by Logan Rogers (17:11.9) in seventh and Sebastian Gomez (17:13.19) in eighth.

Also for the Flyers, Nick Centa (17:53.57) was 14th, Gavin Ross was 15th (17:57.56) and David Forrest was 19th (18:14.43).

For New London, Tyler Twining was fourth overall in 16:49.61. Braeden Geist was 11th (17:45.83) and Jalen Randleman (17:49.07) was 12th. Also for the Wildcats, Wyatt Harrison (18:18.86) was 20th, followed by Owen Livingston (19:16.81) in 39th, Aiden Ruggles (19:54.64) in 48th and Mason Cowie (20:24.91) in 63rd.

Sean Murdock led host Western Reserve in 17th with a 18:08.72. Aiden Perez (19:23.29) was 40th and Gavin Mackeigan (19:30.71) was 43rd. Blake Caudill (20:09.18) was 54th and Holden Nuhn (20:15.05) was 58th.

In the girls race, St. Paul was a distant second to Margaretta (25) with 68 points. New London (70) was third, Western (104) was fourth and Monroeville (136) was fifth.

Adele Dowdell (21:32.26) was fifth for the Flyers and Maddy McCall (21:36.74) was eighth. Dana Sumpter (22:53.12) was 19th for St. Paul, followed by Abbie Stine (23:08.21) in 23rd, Isabel Owerton (24:05.02) in 33rd, Sydney Endsley (24:06.59) in 34th and Isabel Gross (24:35.16) in 39th.

Reese Landis was fourth overall in 21:22.91 for New London and Clara Good (22:19.86) was 12th. Also for the ‘Cats, Emily White (23:21.35) was 25th, Madison Smith (23:33.28) was 27th, Grace Crawshaw (23:35.3) was 28th, Kora Landis (23:49.14) was 30th and Alyssa Henry (24:02.6) was 32nd.

Kelsey Lasch (21:40.40) was ninth for the host Roughriders, followed by Anastin Hoover (22:33.61) in 15th. Rylee Weiser (23:36.76) was 29th, Kaylee Kolb (25:25.88) was 46th, Rachael Olds (25:35.71) was 48th and Kennedy Latteman (25:47.44) was 50th.

For Monroeville, Rachel Herner was 20th in 22:54.22. Stacey Legg (23:26.89) was 26th, followed by Lilly Brotzki (24:12.49) in 35th.

Norwalk boys eighth, girls ninth

VERMILION — The Norwalk boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Vermilion Obenour Invitational on Saturday.

The Trucker girls placed eighth and the boys were ninth in their respective Division I races.

Zuri Immel paced Norwalk in the girls race with a time of 19:47, which was good for sixth place overall. Kylie Moser (24:07.2) was 66th and Shyanne Moser (24:07.3) was 67th, followed by Addison Daniels (24:56) in 77th and Serenity Lyons (25:03) in 79th.

Also for the NHS girls, Ana Henderson (28:12) was 116th and Bella Lloyd (28:17) was 118th.

Kyler Kromer led the boys team with a sixth place finish in a time of 16:18. Luke Brown was 34th in 18:14 and Joe Lyons was 86th in 19:39. Steven Willer was 100th (20:11), Xavier Sweet (20:13) was 101st and Brendon Yang (20:20) was 105th, followed by Jack Clark (20:49) in 114th.

“Today's races were extremely competitive, which is what we needed to see as we start preparing for the postseason,” Norwalk head coach Stephanie Pope said. “The SBC championships are in two weeks, so we still have some work to do. We have a few athletes recovering from colds, wisdom teeth surgery, and other things, so to have them run as well as they did today was very impressive.

“Five of the boys had a personal best race today and two others had season best races,” she added. “They are continuing to work incredibly hard and I can see improvements every day on both the boys and girls teams.”

Norwalk competes in the Crestline Invitational on Tuesday.

Comments / 1

Related
Bristol Press

Roundup: St. Paul cross country takes boys, girls races

BRISTOL – St. Paul cross country went home victorious in both the boys and girls races Wednesday night, winning with team scores of 15 and 19, respectively, to win points race for teams. Calista Oria (26:16, Maddie Kronen (26:31) and Adriana Varela-Marnin (26:36) had strong finishes while the boys also...
kchi.com

Boys Soccer Hands St Paul’s First Loss

The Chillicothe Boys Soccer team used what Coach Tim Cunningham called “an incredible team effort” to hand St Paul’s Lutheran of Concordia their first loss of the season in a 3-0 Chillicothe win. Chillicothe scored off a Drake Cosgrove direct kick in the opening minute of the match. Chace Corbin...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Tri-County Times

Fenton girls XC team takes first at weekend invite

 The Fenton cross country program had a pretty good day at the Legends Classic held at Huron Metro Park.  In fact, it couldn’t have been any better for the Fenton girls. The Lady Tigers won the girls Blue Varsity Division while the Fenton boys placed fourth in their Blue Varsity Division. Holly was also at the meet and the Bronchos’ men took ninth while the Holly girls didn’t field a complete team. There were 18 men’s teams and 14 women’s squads.
FENTON, MI
Hudson Star-Observer

Hudson girls run to team title at NR Invite; Raider boys place second

Hudson sophomores Haley Loewe and Rebecca Belany both finished in the top ten in the girls’ race and Hudson had three of the top 14 finishers in the boys race as the Raiders girls’ won the team title and the boys finished as runner-ups at the New Richmond Cross Country Invitational Saturday, Oct. 2, at Paperjack Elementary School.
HUDSON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Margaretta Township, OH
Norwalk, OH
Sports
City
Monroeville, OH
City
Norwalk, OH
Daily Journal

St. Paul Lutheran High School forms first booster club

Bob Dylan once sang, "The times they are a changing," and for St. Paul Lutheran High School this couldn't be more true as the school begins its 10th year. As the students began the new school year, it is hosting its largest freshmen class — more students than in years past and the advent of a new booster club.
SAINT PAUL, MO
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

Boys’ Cross Country Wins Jackson Invite. Girls’ Fourth

The Stockbridge cross country teams had another stong showing at the Jackson Invitational Saturday with the boys winning the Division 3-4 title and the girls finishing fourth. To shorten the day because of a lower amount of teams the Jackson Invite combined the Division 2 teams with the D-3 and 4 teams and sepreated them in the final standings.
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
blackfordathletics.com

Girls 8th, Boys 13th at New Haven Invite

The Blackford Varsity Cross County team traveled to Huntington University’s Cross Country course to compete in the 2021 New Haven Classic. Racing through puddles and mud with heavy competition, the Bruin harriers ran a tough, competitive race, finishing 13th for the Boys team (out of 20 teams) and 8th for the Girls team (out of 16 teams).
SPORTS
blackfordathletics.com

JH Boys 7th; Girls 6th at Delta CC Invite

The Blackford Junior High Cross-Country Team traveled to the Muncie Sportsplex on Saturday to compete in the Delta Eagle Cross Country Invitational. The team ran a great race through the mud and puddles. The boys placed 7th in a 12-team field while the girls finished 6th in an 8-team field.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Tyler
Person
Luke Brown
Times Gazette

HHS girls 10th, boys 21st and Cedarville Invite

The Hillsboro boys and girls cross country teams finished 21st and 10th, respectively, at the Cedarville Friendship Cross Country Invite. There were a total of 22 boys teams and 15 girls teams. Hillsboro junior Emily Letts and sophomore Ramsey Haines led the Lady Indians, finished 30th and 31st, respectively in...
HILLSBORO, OH
southernminn.com

Cross country: Northfield girls win Burnsville Invite, boys claim 2nd

The Northfield girls cross country team posted another strong performance on Thursday afternoon to win the Burnsville Invitational thanks to a wave of depth. Only a 56-second gaps between the first and fifth runners for the Raiders helped keep their point total to only 35 to narrowly beat Eastview in second place with 38. Burnsville (67) finished third, Bloomington Kennedy (98) slotted into fourth and Forest Lake (123) finished fifth.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Lakefield Standard

Boys second, girls fourth in Slayton

The Jackson County Central boys' cross country team finished second Tuesday at the Warrior Invite in Slayton and the JCC girls finished fourth. It's just the second time all season the girls have fiel...
SLAYTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Boys#Speer#Flyers#The Boys#Division Iii#Western Reserve#Holden
Rochelle News-Leader

Girls Tennis: Rochelle takes second in Lady Hub Invitational

ROCHELLE — The Rochelle varsity girls tennis team hosted the Lady Hub Invitational on Saturday, with several players earning awards for their performances in the tournament. Rochelle placed second as a team. Seniors Jordin Dickey and MeLisa Young led Rochelle with a first-place finish in the No. 1 doubles competition....
ROCHELLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
onfocus.news

Colby Girls, Athens Boys Take Second at Athens Cross Country Invite

Athens (OnFocus) – The Colby Girls took second place and Athens Boys took second at the Athens CC Invite. Ainara Sainz de Rozas of Assumption and Daisy Feiten of Colby placed 1-2 in the girls race. Andrew Scheer and Isaac Scheer of Columbus Catholic placed 2-3 in the boys race.
ATHENS, WI
kciiradio.com

Columbus Boys Second, Girls Third Lead Area Teams at WMU Meet

Twin Lakes Country Club was the destination for several area cross country teams on Thursday and one squad managed a top two finish. The Columbus boys were the headliner placing second out of nine with 45 points, just behind Burlington with 40. Freddy Vergara was 20 seconds from a title and the senior placed third in 18:19. Isaac Acosta was fifth (19:00), Mason Hills-Carrier ninth (19:47), Tim Hills-Carrier 12th (20:11), and Damian Vergara rounded out the scoring in 16th (20:55). Winfield-Mt. Union placed fourth on their home course with 123 points. Gabe Hemsworth had a top 10 run in eighth (19:42) and Kohlby Newsom was 17th (21:00). WACO nabbed eighth place in the team standings with 193 points and they were led by Isaac Rich in 25th (21:41). Lone Tree did not have enough for a team score, but Taylor Alberhasky finished 51st (24:13).
SPORTS
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
930
Followers
137
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy