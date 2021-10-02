St. Paul boys first, girls second at Speer Invite

COLLINS — The state-ranked St. Paul and New London boys cross country teams led the way on Saturday at the Western Reserve John Speer Invitational.

The Flyers — ranked No. 6 in this week's state coaches poll in Division III — scored 36 points, which was well ahead of second-place Black River (74). New London (83) — ranked No. 22 in the state poll — was third and Western Reserve (192) was eighth among the nine teams scoring points.

Ian Deeter was second overall in 16:36.72 to pace St. Paul. Teammate Isaac Thimke was fifth in 16:57.34), followed by Logan Rogers (17:11.9) in seventh and Sebastian Gomez (17:13.19) in eighth.

Also for the Flyers, Nick Centa (17:53.57) was 14th, Gavin Ross was 15th (17:57.56) and David Forrest was 19th (18:14.43).

For New London, Tyler Twining was fourth overall in 16:49.61. Braeden Geist was 11th (17:45.83) and Jalen Randleman (17:49.07) was 12th. Also for the Wildcats, Wyatt Harrison (18:18.86) was 20th, followed by Owen Livingston (19:16.81) in 39th, Aiden Ruggles (19:54.64) in 48th and Mason Cowie (20:24.91) in 63rd.

Sean Murdock led host Western Reserve in 17th with a 18:08.72. Aiden Perez (19:23.29) was 40th and Gavin Mackeigan (19:30.71) was 43rd. Blake Caudill (20:09.18) was 54th and Holden Nuhn (20:15.05) was 58th.

In the girls race, St. Paul was a distant second to Margaretta (25) with 68 points. New London (70) was third, Western (104) was fourth and Monroeville (136) was fifth.

Adele Dowdell (21:32.26) was fifth for the Flyers and Maddy McCall (21:36.74) was eighth. Dana Sumpter (22:53.12) was 19th for St. Paul, followed by Abbie Stine (23:08.21) in 23rd, Isabel Owerton (24:05.02) in 33rd, Sydney Endsley (24:06.59) in 34th and Isabel Gross (24:35.16) in 39th.

Reese Landis was fourth overall in 21:22.91 for New London and Clara Good (22:19.86) was 12th. Also for the ‘Cats, Emily White (23:21.35) was 25th, Madison Smith (23:33.28) was 27th, Grace Crawshaw (23:35.3) was 28th, Kora Landis (23:49.14) was 30th and Alyssa Henry (24:02.6) was 32nd.

Kelsey Lasch (21:40.40) was ninth for the host Roughriders, followed by Anastin Hoover (22:33.61) in 15th. Rylee Weiser (23:36.76) was 29th, Kaylee Kolb (25:25.88) was 46th, Rachael Olds (25:35.71) was 48th and Kennedy Latteman (25:47.44) was 50th.

For Monroeville, Rachel Herner was 20th in 22:54.22. Stacey Legg (23:26.89) was 26th, followed by Lilly Brotzki (24:12.49) in 35th.

Norwalk boys eighth, girls ninth

VERMILION — The Norwalk boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Vermilion Obenour Invitational on Saturday.

The Trucker girls placed eighth and the boys were ninth in their respective Division I races.

Zuri Immel paced Norwalk in the girls race with a time of 19:47, which was good for sixth place overall. Kylie Moser (24:07.2) was 66th and Shyanne Moser (24:07.3) was 67th, followed by Addison Daniels (24:56) in 77th and Serenity Lyons (25:03) in 79th.

Also for the NHS girls, Ana Henderson (28:12) was 116th and Bella Lloyd (28:17) was 118th.

Kyler Kromer led the boys team with a sixth place finish in a time of 16:18. Luke Brown was 34th in 18:14 and Joe Lyons was 86th in 19:39. Steven Willer was 100th (20:11), Xavier Sweet (20:13) was 101st and Brendon Yang (20:20) was 105th, followed by Jack Clark (20:49) in 114th.

“Today's races were extremely competitive, which is what we needed to see as we start preparing for the postseason,” Norwalk head coach Stephanie Pope said. “The SBC championships are in two weeks, so we still have some work to do. We have a few athletes recovering from colds, wisdom teeth surgery, and other things, so to have them run as well as they did today was very impressive.

“Five of the boys had a personal best race today and two others had season best races,” she added. “They are continuing to work incredibly hard and I can see improvements every day on both the boys and girls teams.”

Norwalk competes in the Crestline Invitational on Tuesday.