CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

London Marathon to celebrate ‘togetherness’ as 40,000 runners after Covid

By Beverley Rouse
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZias_0cFLamA500

The London Marathon will welcome back more than 40,000 runners for a colourful charity spectacular on Sunday after the mass event was scrapped last year due to coronavirus restrictions.

A further 40,000 participants will choose their own 26.2 mile route to earn the same finisher's medal and T-shirt by completing a virtual run which was introduced in 2020.

It is the first time the two events will take place simultaneously and the first time that runners have tackled the marathon's traditional route from Blackheath to Westminster in October rather than during spring.

The date is not the only change. There is no bag drop at the start and runners were instead asked to leave any belongings they will need at the finish line at Excel when they collected their number.

There will be no volunteers hanging medals around the necks of finishers, who will instead find their medal in their bag.

And instead of large groups of people waiting at the start line together, participants will set off in more than 40 waves across a 90-minute period and there will be no official pacers.

Participants are also being encouraged to wear a bottle belt so they can carry a drink to further reduce touchpoints on the day, and have been asked to invite just one supporter to reduce crowds along the route.

Those running in central London will have to be able to show a negative lateral flow test for Covid-19.

In a message to participants, event director Hugh Brasher said: "It is the first time in the four decades of our history that people have run the London Marathon together in this way: on roads in London, on roads across the UK, and on roads around the world.

"Tomorrow will show the true spirit of the London Marathon at its very best. A spirit forged by shared experience, by pain, by joy, by achievement and by togetherness.

"Togetherness is what we have missed so much over these past 18 months. Togetherness in mind, in body and in spirit."

Mr Brasher, whose father Chris Brasher co-founded the London Marathon in 1981, said the combined event, which uses the campaign slogan We Run Together, will be the biggest marathon ever anywhere in the world.

London Marathon participants have raised more than £1 billion for good causes during the past 40 years and Mr Brasher said it "will be one of the greatest days of the year for charity fundraising in times that have been incredibly difficult".

The event was postponed to October last year but only the elite athletes were able to race in central London and the autumn date has continued this year to ensure the marathon had the best chance to go ahead amid continued uncertainty.

Eight of the Ever Presents, who have run every London Marathon, will run again this year. Seven will run in London while Ken Jones, 88, from Strabane, Co Tyrone, will take part closer to home.

Chris Finill, 62, from Cranleigh, Surrey, told the PA news agency: "With all but the elite running the race virtually last year, the opportunity to run the traditional course this year is wonderful.

"The sensory invasion of running London for real will be in powerful contrast to the many lonely miles often clocked up in preparation for the big day out in the capital.

"Some of the logistics this year, for example the kit drop-off and collection, are more complex than normal, but hopefully such Covid-related measures will be unnecessary by next year's race, scheduled for October 2, 2022."

Improvements have also been made to help the experience for slower participants, following criticism in 2019.

Fifty Tailwalkers will walk the entire route at eight-hour pace, and a music bus with DJ will drive behind them after the third mile.

Eight Support Squad members will be available from mile 16 onwards to help anyone who is struggling, and they will remain in place until the Tailwalkers have passed.

The weather is set to improve following wet and windy weather in London on Saturday.

Jonathan Vautrey, an operational meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "It will be a dry start to Sunday with some sunny intervals developing through the morning.

"There's the chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon, but the sunny spells will continue in between.

"Temperatures will start around 10/11C first thing, and then peak at 16/17C in the afternoon.

"Winds will strengthen a touch through the day as well, so there will be more of a gentle to moderate breeze by the afternoon."

Olympics BMX silver medallist Kye Whyte will start runners in the mass race and famous faces taking part include former England cricket captain Sir Andrew Strauss.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock and theatre star Carrie Hope Fletcher, who is currently starring in the lead role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's production of Cinderella, will be among those running the London Marathon for the first time.

Lucy Harvey, from Poole, Dorset, who turned 18 on Saturday, will be the youngest runner, while Koichi Kitabatake, 87, from Japan, is due to be the oldest.

There will be about 1,500 runners raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support, which is the Virgin Money London Marathon's official charity in 2021.

PA

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

In Pictures: Elite athletes and fancy dress runners take part in London Marathon

More than 40,000 people have hit the streets of the UK capital to take part in the London Marathon a year after the event was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.Some famous faces were among those taking part in the race.There was a dry start to the race but cloudier skies, sunny spells and brisk winds were expected, according to the Met Office.Last year’s marathon was replaced by a virtual run where participants chose their own route and a further 40,000 participants will earn their medal by taking part in the virtual event this year.Sunday’s outing is the first time the two events will take place simultaneously.Plenty of colour was provided by the participants who opted to run in fancy dress, from cartoon robots to busy bees. Read More Camilla enjoys storytime call from youngsters as she becomes patron of charityYoungest London Marathon runner raising funds for medics who saved her lifeVolunteers prepare for ‘great day’ as essential part of London Marathon
CORONAVIRUS
BBC

London Marathon: Man wants to be fastest runner in ice cream outfit

A man who took up running after a health scare is hoping to become the fastest ever male runner dressed as a sweet food to run the London Marathon. In 2014 Damian Lai weighed 20 stone (127 kg). He nearly died after contracting pneumococcal pneumonia. Now seven stone (44 kg)...
SPORTS
BBC

London Marathon runners' six weeks training for Capt Tom charity

Three people who only started training for the London Marathon six weeks ago are to take part in the race to raise money for the Captain Tom Foundation. Tracey Sabey, Rob Whaley and Liam Mannion said they had been "inspired" by the late Army veteran who raised £38m for NHS charities.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Central London#The London Marathon
The Independent

Charlotte Purdue relishing London Marathon return after Olympics disappointment

Charlotte Purdue wants to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on the Olympics at the Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday.Purdue finished 10th in the elite women’s race at the 2019 London Marathon in a time of 2:25:38 – her personal best and the fourth fastest time ever by a British woman.However, she missed out on Team GB selection for this summer’s Tokyo Games after an injury ruled her out of the Olympic trials in Kew Gardens in March.The 30-year-old is now looking forward to showing what she can do at the London Marathon, an event which she...
WORLD
newschain

Widow marks wedding anniversary among Macmillan’s London Marathon runners

A woman whose late husband left her a list of challenges will tick off the London Marathon when she joins thousands of runners taking part in the event on Sunday. Mariam Ayad, 37, from Islington, north London, will run in memory of her husband, Billy Hookway, on what would have been their second wedding anniversary although they had been together for 18 years.
WORLD
Tacoma News Tribune

Lemma wins London Marathon, off podium as COVID precaution

Sisay Lemma won the London Marathon for the first time on Sunday but was kept off the podium due to coronavirus protocols. Testing negative allowed the 30-year-old Lemma to race after being deemed a close contact of fellow Ethiopian Kinde Atanaw, who withdrew after a positive test on Saturday. But...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Nottingham man with lung damage to run London Marathon

A man who was left with severe, permanent lung damage due to Covid-19 is to run the Virtual London Marathon. Bryan Hucknall, 48, from Nottingham, caught coronavirus in March 2020, together with his wife Rachel. While Mrs Hucknall has recovered, Mr Hucknall has had breathing difficulties due to a part-collapsed...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

London Marathon: Kidney donor and man with Down's among runners

A woman who donated a kidney to her best friend joined a man with Down's syndrome among the Welsh runners in this year's London Marathon. Rosie Morgan, 27, from Bridgend, made the donation to her friend Zoe, who suffered kidney failure, in March. Meanwhile, Michael Beynon from Chirk was running...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Woman runs London Marathon for hospital that helped her father survive Covid

Nadine Brower will be running the London Marathon to raise funds for the Royal Hospital for Neuro-Disability. A woman whose father fell into a coma on her birthday will be running the London Marathon for the hospital that nursed him back to health. Nadine Brower, 44, from Tring, Hertfordshire, told...
TENNIS
Shropshire Star

London Marathon runners raise more than £20k for Shropshire charity

Almost 30 runners took on the London Marathon last weekend for a Shropshire charity and raised a whopping £21,000. Runners from across the country, who all had links to Severn Hospice, have spent months training for the big event – which they were either taking on in the capital city or virtually on a 26.2-mile route they had chosen.
CHARITIES
thedrive

London Marathon Runner in Full F1 Suit Sets Guinness World Record

Yes, he wore the helmet, gloves, and leather boots the whole 26.2 miles. Picture yourself running (not driving) a full marathon; if that thought makes you laugh and/or feel ill, try to picture someone else. You’re pounding out the 26.2 miles on foot, hopefully in comfortable, cushy running shoes and clothing that allows you room to move. Now imagine that same scenario, but kitted out in the same thing an F1 driver would wear: a fireproof race suit, gloves, undergarments, leather boots, and a helmet. The thought alone is making me feel as though I might spontaneously combust.
WORLD
CBS Chicago

Runners, Organizers Prepare For Return Of Chicago Marathon; Heat Will Bring Extra Challenge

CHICAGO (CBS) — We are just hours away from the start of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Anticipation is high, after COVID forced people off the pavement and onto treadmills last year. CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports preparations are happening in more ways than one. Downtown street closures began a couple days ago in preparation for the marathon, and large water stations have been set up along the race route. Meantime, runners are preparing mentally and physically for the big race, but everyone is determined to accomplish the 26.2 miles for their own reason. There are runners, and then there are marathoners. Marie Bargoletti,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Runners Enjoy Last Night In City Ahead Of Race

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s all smiles and selfies near the finish line on Sunday as the city gets ready for the 125th Boston Marathon. On Sunday, the Old South Church was packed with marathon runners from around the world. A special recognition was made in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day, and a Marathon prayer service was held for all the runners and volunteers. “It was beautiful. It was interfaith,” said Heather Kralj, a Boston marathon runner. “The blessing of the athletes was amazing.” But perhaps no other runner has a greater reason to run this year than 31-year-old Andrew Kaczynski. He and his wife...
BOSTON, MA
HOLAUSA

Princess Charlene of Monaco to undergo ‘final operation’

Princess Charlene of Monaco underwent her “final operation” in South Africa on Friday. In a statement, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa said, “Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco will be placed under general anaesthetics for her final procedure taking place today.”. “The Princess Charlene of Monaco...
WORLD
The Independent

England and Australia given the green light for Ashes series

England and Australia has been given the green light for Ashes series. England captain Joe Root last week refused to confirm he would tour Australia, while opposing counterpart Tim Paine had suggested the tourists would pitch up for the series with or without their talisman skipper. Australia’s rigid Covid-19 restrictions...
SPORTS
The Independent

London’s Night Tube must reopen for women’s safety, says petition

Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition calling for London’s “Night Tube” to be reinstalled, amid concerns about women’s safety.The late-night tube service was started on certain evenings in 2016, but was halted last year due to the pandemic.Ella Watson launched the petition, writing: “In the UK and London women and girls are unsafe on the streets, especially at night.“The rightful outcry at the recent murders of Sabina Nessa and Sarah Everard on London’s streets, epitomises the fear women face of walking alone or standing on the streets in the evening and at night.”She says the lack of...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

280K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy