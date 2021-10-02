Dedicated fire professionals keep us safe
In October we celebrate Fire Prevention Week. The great Chicago Fire burned from Oct. 8 to Oct, 10, 1871. Three years later, in 1874, the City of Naperville purchased the Joe Naper pumper. The plan was to use the pumper to draft water from the DuPage River to put out fires. This action would be more effective than relying on a bucket brigade to stop fires. The Joe Naper pumper is now stored at Naper Settlement and can still be used to pump water.www.positivelynaperville.com
