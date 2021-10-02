CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All you told were lies, keep your secrets and tell-all books

MSNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week's essay, Tiffany Cross has some thoughts to share with former Trump aides who enabled former President Donald Trump and who are now raking in the coin with post-White House memoirs.Oct. 2, 2021.

www.msnbc.com

The Independent

Clooney nixes political career, sees US recovery post-Trump

George Clooney on Sunday ruled out having a second career in politics, saying he would rather have a “nice life” and is looking to reduce his workload.Nevertheless, the 60-year-old actor and director waded into politics during an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr Clooney, a long-time supporter of U.S. President Joe Biden described America as a country that is still recovering from the damage caused by Donald Trump When asked whether he had any intentions of running for office, Clooney was quick to dismiss the idea.“No, because I would actually like to have a nice life,” said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump's secret Jan. 6th evidence going to investigators

Donald Trump is now formally exerting executive privilege to withhold White House records from the January 6th Committee. President Biden is expected to reject this effort to conceal the documents, setting up what could be a legal showdown. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson fills in for MSNBC’s Ari Melber to break it all down. Oct. 8, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

New book reveals how Trump spent January 6

Former President Trump was watching TV and refused to intervene as rioters stormed the Capitol, according to Jonathan Karl’s upcoming book “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show.” Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi and Politico National Correspondent Betsy Woodruff Swan discuss the growing legal case against Trump and what the intelligence law enforcement agencies missed before the Capitol attack. Oct. 11, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

James Carville: 'Trump's in legal trouble. Don't kid yourself.'

As Democrats try to to get the Biden agenda passed on Capitol Hill, Republicans could soon be dealing with Donald Trump's legal issues. What is the likelihood Trump is in genuine legal trouble? James Carville and Mark McKinnon discuss.Oct. 8, 2021.
POTUS
Donald Trump
nickiswift.com

What Did Don Lemon Tell Stephanie Grisham To Do About Her Tell-All Book?

Many people are not happy about Stephanie Grisham spilling all the tea in her new memoir, "I'll Take Your Questions Now." According to CNN, even her former boss, ex-president Donald Trump, decided to give his input via spokesperson about her new book. "Stephanie didn't have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning," Trump's statement read. "She became very angry and bitter after her break up and as time went on she was seldom relied upon, or even thought about."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Beast

GOP Hopeful Sues Ex-Girlfriend Stephanie Grisham Amid Tell-All Book Tour

Max Miller, an Ohio congressional candidate and all-around “great guy” according to Donald Trump, filed a defamation suit against former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Tuesday. Grisham, Miller’s ex-girlfriend who is on a media tour promoting her tell-all book, has claimed Miller physically abused her during their relationship.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Rudy Giuliani, under oath, reveals baseless origins of Trump Big Lie claims

Rachel Maddow reads excerpts from the transcript of a deposition, under oath, of Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in which he explains that he can't remember but thinks some of the conspiracy theories he pushed about the 2020 election came from social media and he didn't bother to check the truthfulness of the claims from his bombshell source who claimed the election was stolen. Oct. 1, 2021.
POTUS
NBC News

Trump loses case against Omarosa Manigault Newman, who wrote tell-all White House book

A New York arbitrator ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump's nondisclosure agreement with his ex-White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman is "unenforceable." The arbitrator, T. Andrew Brown, said in the ruling that the terms of the nondisclosure agreement were "highly problematic" because it did not adhere to typical legal standards, describing it as "vague, indefinite, and therefore void and unenforceable."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Fiona Hill: Trump ‘was turning himself essentially into a pretzel' dealing with Putin

Former White House Adviser on Russia and author of "There Is Nothing for You," Fiona Hill joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her experience working for Trump and the former president's intense fascination with Vladimir Putin, recalling the Helsinki press conference where the president sided with the Russian autocrat over his own intelligence agencies. "President Trump was trying to defer to his favorite strong man, to Putin. He didn't want to be shown up in front of Putin, he didn't want to answer the question, and he was turning himself essentially into a pretzel trying to avoid it," says Hill. Oct. 7, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

Political hijacking of Justice Department by Trump raises cleanup questions for Garland

Rachel Maddow points out that while the newly released Senate Judiciary Committee interim report on the investigation into Donald Trump's pressure on the DOJ to help him overturn his 2020 election loss has a clear focus on one particular scheme, it also shows other high ranking officials acquiescing to Trump's political requests, raising the question of how Attorney General Merrick Garland will hold those officials accountable for abusing their positions. Oct. 8, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

Daniel Goldman: Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice

A new Senate report lays out, in stunning detail, the work Trump did has he tried to subvert the 2020 election just as the former president is reportedly pressuring aides to not cooperate with the House select committee investigating January 6th. We discuss with Sam Stein, Daniel Goldman, and Kimberly Atkins Stohr.Oct. 8, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

Could the denial of executive privilege finally hold Trump accountable?

National correspondent at Politico Betsy Woodruff Swan, former Chief of Staff at the CIA and Department of Defense Jeremy Bash, and writer-at-large for The Bulwark Tim Miller discuss the Biden White House formally declining Donald Trump’s request to assert executive privilege in order to withhold key documents from the Jan. 6 select committeeOct. 8, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

Latina White House staffers share how they’ve inspired each other

White House director of Intergovernmental Affairs Julie Chavez says she has always wanted to work with Emmy Ruiz, who is now the White House director of Political Strategy and Outreach. They say they’ve always been inspired by each other’s work and personal stories. They joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to share more. Oct. 11, 2021.
POTUS
New York Post

Biden back to fake White House set for spin on down jobs report

President Biden went back to his fake White House set as the backdrop for his reaction to the disappointing September jobs report Friday, days after the mock-up was widely panned on social media. Despite the White House offering several venues fit for presidential remarks — including the Oval Office, the...
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump returns to Iowa, fueling speculation over 2024 ambitions

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley joined former President Donald Trump at a rally in the first-in-the-nation caucus state. This comes as Trump’s support from Iowa Republicans grows even stronger. Los Angeles Times opinion columnist Jean Guerrero, Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali, and MSNBC Terrorism Analyst Malcolm Nance joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Trump’s hold on the GOP.Oct. 10, 2021.
IOWA STATE

