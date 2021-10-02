CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Seinfeld’ Fans Aren’t Happy That the Show Looks a Lot Different on Netflix

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeinfeld fans aren’t pleased with Netflix. Hours after the award-winning sitcom hit the streaming giant Friday, a slew of viewers took to Twitter to express their disappointment over its new look. As pointed out by Rolling Stone, Netflix is airing the show in with an aspect ratio of 16:9, rather than its original 4:3. The former is said to offer audiences a much more “modern look,” as the standard widescreen is best suitable for high-definition TVs; however, the switch from a full/square screen has literally cut out some of Seinfeld’s most iconic jokes.

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A Great Ben Affleck Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

When it comes to naming the best onscreen iteration of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Chris Pine is surely at the bottom of the pile. No offense to the actor, but he was saddled with a subdued script in a very dull film, so it wasn’t much of a shock that Shadow Recruit didn’t end up spawning a franchise.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Dancing with the Stars' Melora Hardin stuns fans with news of major change to the show

Dancing with the Stars' Melora Hardin has revealed that she will not only be dancing to the Disney song Mother Knows Best in week four - she will also be singing the track. The Bold Type actress - who has performed on Broadway - will pre-record the song ahead of Tuesday's live show where she will dance with professional partner Artem Chigvintsev.
THEATER & DANCE
TODAY.com

Jerry Seinfeld on his top-secret project as all 'Seinfeld' seasons hit Netflix

For a show about nothing, this news is definitely something. Jerry Seinfeld is celebrating the release of his legendary sitcom, “Seinfeld,” on Netflix by playing a Lego version of himself in a 90-second digital short released over the weekend by the streaming service. It also features a Lego version of his sitcom apartment.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Popculture

'That '90s Show': Danny Masterson Reacts to Netflix's 'That '70s Show' Spinoff

That '70s Show fans got a dose of news on Friday they weren't expecting: Netflix has ordered a spinoff sequel series titled That '90s Show. The show will star Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, reprising their roles as Kitty and Red Foreman, respectively. However, one member of the original cast that fans should not expect to return is Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde on That '70s Show. Masterson is currently awaiting trial on three rape charges after years of allegations. Plus, he has a negative relationship with Netflix, being as he was fired from The Ranch due to the allegations.
TV SERIES
Esquire

Netflix's Squid Game May Be a Whole Different Show (If You're Relying on Subtitles)

There's a reason that the term "lost in translation" exists, but usually it isn't so on the nose in its meaning. As the Netflix series Squid Game continues to pick up popularity on the streaming service, a relatively big issue has come up: the Korean-to-English translation may not be as true to the story as you'd hope. As most Americans aren't fluent in Korean, the K-drama features English subtitles (or English-dubbing for those who prefer), but those are most effective when, you know... they're correct. At least one viewer noticed some inconsistencies worth pointing out.
TV SERIES
Finger Lakes Times

Jerry Seinfeld Transforms Jimmy and The Tonight Show into LEGO

Jerry Seinfeld talks about Seinfeld streaming on Netflix and LEGO releasing a replica of the Seinfeld set before transforming Jimmy, The Tonight Show studio and himself into LEGO. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch...
MUSIC
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on October 8

It's time to stop peering into other people's windows to see what they're watching on Netflix. If you want to know which movies are popular, just check out Netflix's Top 10 list of movies. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Friday, Oct. 8 has a new top movie! The teen slasher film There's Someone Inside Your House -- which we explain right here -- moves into the No. 1 spot in its second day on the list, moving Jake Gyllenhaal's The Guilty into second. The only movie new to the list is the 2011 romantic comedy Something Borrowed, starring Kate Hudson and Ginnifer Goodwin as best friends who swap bed buddies.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pothole#The Simpsons#Rolling Stone
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Horror Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Blumhouse has perfected the art of churning out effective low-budget thrillers or horror movies that can always be relied on to do a solid turn at the box office, and Ma is almost the textbook example. A high concept genre film made with very little money and a capable director...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

What Time Can You Watch Seinfeld on Netflix?

Seinfeld is finally coming to Netflix tomorrow. Following the loss of series like The Office to competing streamers, Netflix sunk a good deal of money into stealing the hit sitcom away from Hulu, bringing all nine seasons of Seinfeld to the platform as of October 1, 2021. Created by comedian Jerry Seinfeld and writer and producer Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Seinfeld is widely regarded as one of the best sitcoms of all time, and along with Friends and Frasier helped to define NBC's comedy lineup for a generation. Netflix had announced long ago that they would acquire Seinfeld as soon as its Hulu license was done -- something that happened over the summer, leaving fans wondering when it would make its way to Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
thenerdstash.com

Seinfeld Streams on Netflix Starting Today

A month after the announcement, the hit television comedy series “Seinfeld” has come to Netflix, available on the platform starting today (October 1). You can now watch all 180 episodes of Seinfeld on Netflix. In September, the streaming platform had released a trailer in anticipation for what was described as “2021’s hottest new show”. Although viewers can stream Seinfeld on Netflix starting today, the streaming giants had reached a deal for the sitcom’s streaming rights in 2019. The deal had cost $500 million.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Primetimer

Netflix isn't offering Seinfeld in its original 4:3 fullscreen aspect ratio

Seinfeld made its much-anticipated debut on Netflix early this morning with a 4K upgrade with the streamer repeating Disney+'s mistake with The Simpsons. "But while Netflix has upgraded the iconic 'show about nothing' to even crisper resolution, Netflix is hewing to the same strategy that Hulu and other HD releases of the show have used: a more modern-looking 16:9 aspect, instead of offering the original 4:3 aspect ratio in which the show originally aired," explains The Verge's Chaim Gartenberg. "The aspect ratio isn’t a new problem for Seinfeld fans, dating back to the original HD remaster that was produced in 2008 for TBS HD’s syndicated reruns, which were newly made scans of the original film (hence the ability to add back the wider frames that never made it into the initial broadcast) in widescreen to better suit modern televisions. But that 16:9 cut is the only one that’s been publicly released in HD; the best versions with the original 4:3 aspect ratio format are the DVD releases, meaning that Seinfeld fans have been forced to choose for years between visual quality and aspect ratio. When Netflix announced that it would be getting the rights to Seinfeld — and upgrading the series to 4K in the process — there was some hope that the streaming service would go back to the drawing board and create a true 4K cut, one that rescanned the film in the highest possible quality. A new 4K scan would also have offered the opportunity to restore the 4:3 aspect ratio, offering the holy grail of Seinfeld cuts: a high-definition version of the show, cropped as it was originally intended. Netflix doesn’t seem to have done that, though — something that admittedly makes some sense, given the fact that such an undertaking would cost a huge amount of money on top of the already exorbitant $500 million-plus that it spent on the rights." Still, Gartenberg says Netflix should give viewers the option of watching the original 4:3 format.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

The Last of Us TV show's first image will make fans very happy

HBO has revealed the first official image of its TV adaptation of The Last of Us – and it's the nostalgia-inducing photograph we didn't know we needed. Released as part of The Last of Us Day celebrations, the picture gives us our first proper look at Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

SNL Returns, The Sopranos Gets a Prequel, and Seinfeld Lands on Netflix

TV viewers will be reunited with old favorites this weekend as Saturday Night Live returns for its 47th season, The Sopranos explores Tony’s past in the new prequel The Many Saints of Newark, and Seinfeld moves to on Netflix after a months-long streaming hiatus. Plus, Margaret Qualley shines in the new Netflix series Maid, the iHeartRadio Music Festival takes over The CW, and Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the new Netflix original thriller The Guilty. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this weekend:
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Netflix Head Honcho Just Revealed The Top 10 Shows, And Dang, A Lot Of People Watch Bridgerton

Ever since it first became an industry-rocking entry in home entertainment, Netflix has kept most of its customer data and viewership details from going public, giving customers glimpses at its most popular programming through its TV and Movies Top 10 round-ups. Now, it appears Ted Sarandos is keep on being slightly more transparent with at least some of those numbers, and now we know just how dominant the historical romance adaptation Bridgerton actually is with streaming crowds. Hell, if that many people were watching something I created, I'd be shouting about it from all the rooftops I could climb.
TV SERIES
NY1

Seinfeld boosts NYC as his famed series moves to Netflix

Star and co-creator Jerry Seinfeld, who is a lifelong die-hard Mets fan, held a press conference at Citi Field this week to announce the premiere of "Seinfeld" on the streaming service Netflix. Over the years, there have been many baseball plot lines on the show. What You Need To Know.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NPR

5 challenges 'Seinfeld' faces in connecting with viewers on Netflix

When the sitcom "Friends" and "The Office" were on Netflix, they were among the streamer's most popular shows. Netflix has now debuted all nine seasons of another sitcom, "Seinfeld," but NPR TV critic Eric Deggans says there are a few reasons why the '90s classic might not connect as strongly with today's streaming subscribers.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Seinfeld's Aspect Ratio on Netflix Crops Out Key Jokes

After months of anticipation, Seinfeld has finally arrived on Netflix. As some fans of the classic sitcom have already noticed, the streamer has updated the show for a new generation, a move already coming with its own set of issues. Instead of the show's now-"vintage" 4:3 aspect ratio, Netflix enlarged the series to fit the modern widescreen ratio of 16:9. Because of that, some of the show has been cut out of the replay.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy