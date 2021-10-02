Florida vs. Kentucky, Game Thread: Time to turn the corner

There a few different types of tests for college football teams. There are the games against overmatched teams, which generally function as routine physicals for the sport’s best squads. There’s the first big game, or the first rivalry game, which helps to assess how high a team’s ceiling might be and how capable it is of reaching it. There are the “trap” games for which teams might not be at peak intensity or focus, which often serve to show where a team’s floor is.