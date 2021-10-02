CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers vs Indians: Starting Lineups, Minor League Recap, Injury Report

By Chris Halicke
 8 days ago

Cleveland Indians (79-81) at Texas Rangers (59-101)

Saturday, October 2, 2021

6:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof will be a game-time decision

Probables:

TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (9-13, 5.31 ERA)

CLE: RHP Triston McKenzie (5-8, 4.81 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Cleveland Indians

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Radio: WTAM, WMMS

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. LF Willie Calhoun
  2. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  3. RF Adolis García
  4. DH Nathaniel Lowe
  5. 1B Andy Ibáñez
  6. C Jonah Heim
  7. 3B Brock Holt
  8. CF Leody Taveras
  9. 2B Yonny Hernandez

Cleveland Indians Starting Lineup

  1. CF Myles Straw
  2. RF Bradley Zimmer
  3. 3B José Ramirez
  4. DH Franmil Reyes
  5. LF Harold Ramirez
  6. 1B Bobby Bradley
  7. SS Yu Chang
  8. C Roberto Pérez
  9. 2B Andrés Giménez

Rangers Minor League Recap

Triple-A Round Rock lost to Sugar Land on Friday night by a score of 4-2. The Express are 5-3 during the season-ending Triple-A Final Stretch that covers the final 10 games of the season, with two games left to play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qiTmM_0cFLZaWu00

Josh Jung homered in the eighth inning to extend his hitting streak to 17 games, where he has batted .420 with five home runs and 14 RBI. In Jung's 2021 season split between Round Rock and Double-A Frisco, he's slashed .322/.393/.591/.985 with 19 home runs and 61 RBI in 77 games. His .985 OPS ranks sixth in the minor leagues, among those with at least 300 at-bats.

Davis Wendzel had two doubles out of the leadoff spot, and Charles Leblanc hit his 15th home run. Jake Latz took the loss, giving up two runs on one hit with four walks and six strikeouts. Latz finished his Triple-A season with a 1-1 record, 3.55 ERA, and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings (K/9) over seven games and six starts, following a mid-season promotion from Double-A.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

N/A

60-Day Injured List

  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder surgery): Cody underwent labral debridement surgery on his shoulder on September 29. The hope is he's ready for the second half of the 2022 season.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. He's been taking part in baseball activity, and could start hitting during batting practice soon.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He is set to begin throwing out October 11 and is expected to return to big league games in June 2022.
  • John King (left shoulder inflammation): King underwent thoracic outlet surgery on September 17. He is expected to be ready for spring training.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández have been rehabbing together.
  • Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season.
  • Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on September 15 to repair the UCL in his right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately six months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

Additional injury note: Sherten Apostel had surgery to repair cartilage in his knee. Like John King, he should also be ready for spring training.

InsideTheRangers

Rangers Announce 2021 Minor League Award Winners

ARLINGTON, Texas — This season, the Texas Rangers have drastically elevated the quality and depth of their organization, with both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America elevating the Rangers from the bottom third to No. 11 in baseball. Some of the most notable names in the club's farm system were honored as the organization announced their 2021 Minor League award winners on Friday:
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves Minor League Recap: Mississippi gets demolished in game four

Yesterday was not much of a good day for anyone in the Atlanta Braves system. Gwinnett lost their fourth straight and Mississippi got hammered in game four, but in positive news Drew Waters went deep and Kyle Wright keeps shoving. (68-55) Gwinnett Stripers 2, (81-43) Durham Bulls 3. Drew Waters,...
ATLANTA, GA
Dodger Insider

Mariners Minor League Report — September 26

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Rainiers scored 4 runs in the top of the 10th inning as Tacoma defeated Round Rock 13–10 on Saturday night. SS Donovan Walton (2x6, R, 2 RBI), 1B Jantzen Witte (2x6, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI), DH Jose Godoy (2x5,2 R, RBI), RF Dillon Thomas (2x4, 3 R, HR, 4 RBI, BB), 2B Alen Hanson (2x5, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI) and CF Luis Liberato (2x4, R, RBI, BB) each recorded 2 of the Rainiers 12 hits. Thomas hit his 11th home run of the season with a 2-run blast with 2 outs in the 2nd inning, while Witte blasted his 18th home runs of the season with a solo homer in the 7th. Starter Daren McCaughan (6.0,8,5,5,0,7,HR) allowed 5 runs on 8 hits while walking 0 and striking out 7 over 6.0 innings, but did not factor into the decision. RH Andres Munoz (0.2,1,2,2,1,1), RH Brian Schlitter (0.1,2,1,1,0,0,HR), LH Ray Kerr (1.0,2,1,1,0,1), RH Jimmy Yacabonis (1.0,0,0,0,0,2) and LH Daniel Zamora (1.0,1,1,0,0,1) combined to allow 5 runs (4 ER) over 4.0 innings in relief.
MLB
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Minor League Notes: Josh Jung Is 'Well Ahead Of His Years'

With the Texas Rangers on the brink of 100 losses, more and more attention is moving to the minor leagues with a hope for the future. This season, the Rangers have drastically elevated the quality and depth of their organization, with both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America elevating the Rangers from the bottom third to No. 11 in baseball.
BASEBALL
Talking Chop

Braves Minor League Recap: Mississippi Wins Double-A South Championship

The Mississippi Braves took home the Double-A South Championship thanks to a fine pitching performance and a homer by Greyson Jenista. Drew Waters homered for Gwinnett in a losing effort. Durham Bulls 4, Gwinnett Stripers 3. Drew Waters, CF: 1-4, R, 2 RBI, HR, .245/.333/.392. Phil Ervin, RF: 1-3, R,...
MLB
SportsGrid

October 2 MLB Betting Guide: Cleveland Indians vs. Texas Rangers

Indians -1.5 Total: 8.5 Over (-118) | Under (-104) Cleveland Indians vs. Texas Rangers Prediction and Picks. Despite a lackluster performance this season, expect the Rangers to spoil the Indians’ chances for a late-season series win, facing a very volatile pitcher in Triston McKinzie. The Bet: Rangers (+134) Cleveland Indians...
MLB
CBS Boston

Alex Cora Insists Rafael Devers Is Not Injured

BOSTON (CBS) — Rafael Devers went 1-for-4 in Thursday night’s ALDS opener, leaving five runners on base out of the cleanup spot for Boston in the 5-0 loss to the Rays. While such a night can happen to anyone, there was some alarm about the way Devers looked while swinging the bat. With his right arm in a wrap, Devers’ bottom hand was coming off the bat on his follow-through, and he appeared to be grimacing more with each swing and miss. WEEI’s Lou Merloni — the former MLB player who also calls some games as a radio analyst — in particular...
MLB
Kansas City Star

Salvador Perez is back in starting lineup for Kansas City Royals following injury

Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez will be in the starting lineup on Thursday night following a injury that forced him out of the previous night’s game after just two innings. He’ll serve as the designated hitter and bat third in the series finale against the Cleveland Indians. Perez...
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves Minor League Recap: Spencer Strider sparkles in Triple-A Debut

The season is winding down and now there is only one. Hallelujah! The curse is broken. (69-56) Gwinnett Stripers 6, (73-53) Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 1. Bryce Elder, SP: 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 4 K, 2.21 ERA. Spencer Strider, RP: 1 IP, 1 H, 0...
MLB
The Associated Press

Morgan scheduled to start for Indians at Rangers

Cleveland Indians (78-81, second in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (59-100, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Eli Morgan (4-7, 5.27 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Rangers: Spencer Howard (0-4, 7.04 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +110, Indians -130; over/under is 9 runs.
MLB
