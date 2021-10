2021 was a tumultuous year for me. I moved from my lifelong existence in the Chicagoland area to the Tampa area in Florida. We didn’t initially have a home when we moved here and we lived out of a condo that was smaller than my family and three cats needed. Selling a house in this market was great. Buying, not so much. Work has been crazy. I was involved in a major project, then our company was the victim of an international hacking ring, then I went back to the project and then I returned to my day job after months of being away from it without the work really going away.

