Georgia defense blanks Arkansas with another dominant performance

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The Georgia defense continued its incredible dominance Saturday, shutting out a previously undefeated Arkansas team that was ranked No. 8 in the country.

The Bulldogs racked up four sacks in the 37-0 victory, holding the Razorbacks’ explosive offense to just 162 total yards.

This star-studded unit could send multiple players into the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, and they all delivered impressive performances in this matchup. Adam Anderson and Nakobe Dean led the way, combining for three sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.

