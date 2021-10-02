CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five things we want to see when the Sounders host the Rapids

By Mark Kastner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the beginning of the season, Seattle Sounders fans were probably not expecting a very meaningful match against the Colorado Rapids in October — let alone two! But the Rapids have put together the surprise campaign in MLS this season, and the match on Sunday has huge implications on who will end up finishing at the top of the Western Conference. Here are the five things we want to see from the game:

Five things we liked about Sounders’ ninth away win of season

Coming into Wednesday night’s match in San Jose, the Seattle Sounders surely cast a wary eye on what could accurately be described as a trap game. To be sure, San Jose is far from a pushover, but there is a reason they are currently on the outside of the playoff picture: There is a Good San Jose, and a Bad San Jose. Good San Jose can frustrate teams with their tactics, and they have enough talent to beat any team on their day, as the Sounders lamentably found out in their 1-0 home defeat on July 31.
Sounders vs Rapids, recap: Kings of the mountain

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders stayed on top of the Western Conference after a 3-0 win over the visiting Colorado Rapids. It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but an impressive first half left Seattle with a three-goal lead heading into the second half. The opening 45 had been open, with...
Sounders face surging Rapids in chase for top spot

The Seattle Sounders will look to bring some of the good mojo they have generated on the road into a game back home. The Western Conference-leading Sounders (15-5-6, 51 points) will play host to the streaking Colorado Rapids (13-4-9, 48 points) on Sunday night. The Sounders actually have a better...
Sounders beat Rapids 3-0 to take Western Conference lead

Cristian Roldan scored for the fourth consecutive game and the Seattle Sounders beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Sunday night to take the Western Conference lead. Jimmy Medranda and João Paulo added goals to help Seattle (16-5-6) win for the third straight game and move past Sporting Kansas in the conference standings.
Sounders vs. Rapids: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders put the final touches on a grueling stretch of 7 games in 23 days by dispatching the third-place Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Sunday at Lumen Field. João Paulo scored a serious Goal of the Year candidate and assisted on a Jimmy Medranda goal, while Cristian Roldan also picked up a goal and an assist.
Five Sounders called in for World Cup Qualifying

The Seattle Sounders will have some roster juggling to do next week for their rescheduled match with the Vancouver Whitecaps when World Cup Qualifying starts again. Five Sounders will be away on international duty as Xavier Arreaga, Alex Roldand, Cristian Roldan, Raúl Ruidíaz and Nouhou are set to join their respective national teams, for upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches. All four will miss the Vancouver Whitecaps match on Oct. 9, and depending on playing time and travel plans could be unavailable for the Houston Dynamo match on Oct. 16.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids: community player ratings form

Your Seattle Sounders were on one from the jump. Pressure from Jimmy Medranda high up the field created the turnover that led to Cristian Roldan’s opener. From there, it was the João Paulo Show as a deft touch (which I think was very intentional, Kasey) set up Medranda’s pile driver, and a solo run from midfield that I will never forget capped the scoring. And that was all in one half.
Major Link Soccer: Protect NWSL Players

Plenty happened this weekend, but none of it stacks up next to the wake left in the soccer world by the public revelations around Paul Riley’s abuses and those still felt from other abusers in NWSL and around the country and world. There are lots of stories about these issues below. I encourage you to read them and better understand the horrors that many outside of the brightest lights have had to endure just to try to play soccer. If the subjects of abuse and harassment are triggering for you, there’s plenty of other stuff here as well. Protect your peace, and the peace of others.
Doom Discussion October 2021: Lucky

The New England Revolution have not only already made the playoffs but have already clinched first in the Eastern Conference, they currently sit 18 points ahead of the next nearest team in the east, Nashville and will almost certainly win the Supporter's Shield. Credit to Bruce Arena and the Revolution where credit is due, they've put together one hell of a season so far and are on track to rack up the most points in a single season for any team in MLS history, that doesn't come around by accident. Bruce Arena is one of the best MLS coaches precisely because he can coax these sorts of performances out of his teams; getting both young upstarts and veteran players motivated in the right way. However, there's more than one little caveat to this particular result, but the big one is the gap between east and west in terms of talent and ambition and the fact that (in part due to the pandemic) very little cross-conference play has occurred this year. Most MLS fans are probably aware that the Western Conference is typically the stronger of the two conferences in the last 10 years or so, ccasionally this isn't the case, but usually when east and west clash, it's the west that wins out. It's worth noting that it's not just the Western Conference teams tend to be better, they tend to be more competitive from top to bottom of the conference, even when it's a good team against bad teams a win in the west is never a given because the competition is just that much more fierce. As examples of this east/west dynamic this season the two most consistent teams in each conference,the Sounders and the Revolution both played one away game to teams in the opposing conference against teams that are fairly bad by the standards of the other conference; the Sounders went into Columbus and won 2-1 against the Crew who currently sit in 10th while the Revolution lost to FC Dallas who currently sit in 11th. There are just frankly more punching bags in the east than there in the west, there are 4 teams in the east currently with double digit negative goal differentials, with hapless FC Cincinnati have a -24 goal differential, only two teams in the west have that problem, Houston and Austin. To add some more evidence, the points difference between 7th and last in the east is 20 points, the difference in the west is 13 points. Assuming that the Revolution win the Supporter's Shield this year, that means 7 of the last 12 years since the Sounders joined the league an Eastern Conference team will have won the Supporter's Shield. The evidence, however you slice it is pretty clear right now: it's easier to win the Supporter's Shield in the east than it is in the west.
Supporters' Shield - So you're telling me there's a chance!

The New England Revolution have put together an incredible season by any standard. They have 20 wins in 29 games. It is ironic that Bruce Arena is having one of his best seasons while playing on turf. Can we sit him down and force him to watch his smug slightly-younger self going on and on and on about the evils of turf? Can we ... arghh ... I digress. The Revs are a very good team and, after their match during the final weekend of September, they possessed a 16-point lead in the Supporters' Shield race - 17 points ahead of Seattle. That is a HUGE lead at such a late point in the season ... but is it insurmountable?
Major Link Soccer: Merritt Paulson apologizes in an open letter

Just keep relieving the goal. Before MLS Week 29, the Seattle Sounders had already scored plenty of potential AT&T Goal of the Year candidates in 2021. “I’m actually speechless”: Seattle Sounders hail Joao Paulo golazo vs. Colorado Rapids | MLSSoccer.com. MLS. There’s no place for fan violence in the game....
Stefan Frei is enjoying another potentially historic season

SEATTLE — Given that he’s missed more than half the season with an injury that led to him going on blood-thinners, it’s perhaps understandable that Stefan Frei’s performance has flown a bit under the radar. But after posting another shutout on Sunday against one of the league’s top teams and making several impressive saves along the way, it’s probably worth taking some extra time to appreciate how well he’s played this year.
Major Link Soccer: Yet more past abuse comes to light in women’s soccer

Everyone gets a black eye (so to speak) from this nonsense. LA Galaxy, LAFC release condemns fan violence at El Trafico matches - LAG Confidential. The separation, the distance, the not knowing and the helplessness: these were the feelings weighing down on the Commonwealth Bank Matildas defender for months as her best friend, Rebekah Stott, battled with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma on the other side of the world. Stotty and Steph: an eternal friendship forged in football | W-League.
NWSL players have been shouting. It’s time to listen.

In a press conference that OL Reign held on Friday morning, veteran players Lauren Barnes and Jess Fishlock summarized the feeling of NWSL players across the league after such a solemn few days. “You just have a cloud of sadness that comes over you,” Fishlock shared. “Because the reality of it is: it could have been any one of us.”
Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal: Five things we learned

Manchester United took all three points in their group game in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening. Although United went behind in the contest following Paco Alcacer's goal, this was quickly cancelled out by Alex Telles on the 60th-minute mark. The Red Devils piled on the pressure right till the end reaping their rewards as Jesse Lingard laid off Cristiano Ronaldo a yard off the right-hand post for United to pinch all three points.
OL Reign dominate September NWSL Team of the Month

OL Reign were very well represented on the NWSL Team of the Month for September, with four players named to the list by members of the NWSL Media Association. Bethany Balcer, Eugenie Le Sommer, Dzsenifer Marozsan and Sofia Huerta all received honors for their contributions in a month when the Reign went 3-0-1, including a forfeit victory over Washington.
Match Fitness: Back in these streets

Before I jump in, I just want to acknowledge the conflict I feel in writing an admittedly frivolous column about player fashion and style in the midst of NWSL and the broader soccer world/world-at-large’s reckoning with abuse and reprehensible behavior from those in positions of power, and the refusal to act to stop it by so many more. I hope that in continuing to write about and highlight the players from OL Reign in this series, I am working to celebrate those individuals, bringing attention to their humanity and personhood away from the field.
Orlando City coach Josema Bazan sparks Lions with set-play strategy

As purple smoke poured out of the supporters section following a last-minute game-winner by Daryl Dike on Saturday, coach Oscar Pareja clung to the neck of assistant coach Josema Bazan, shouting congratulations over the cacophony of the crowd. For both coaches, the win represented the reward of a season’s work by Bazan to design set plays for the Lions. “He’s always working with the boys [on] ...
