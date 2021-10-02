Five things we want to see when the Sounders host the Rapids

The New England Revolution have not only already made the playoffs but have already clinched first in the Eastern Conference, they currently sit 18 points ahead of the next nearest team in the east, Nashville and will almost certainly win the Supporter's Shield. Credit to Bruce Arena and the Revolution where credit is due, they've put together one hell of a season so far and are on track to rack up the most points in a single season for any team in MLS history, that doesn't come around by accident. Bruce Arena is one of the best MLS coaches precisely because he can coax these sorts of performances out of his teams; getting both young upstarts and veteran players motivated in the right way. However, there's more than one little caveat to this particular result, but the big one is the gap between east and west in terms of talent and ambition and the fact that (in part due to the pandemic) very little cross-conference play has occurred this year. Most MLS fans are probably aware that the Western Conference is typically the stronger of the two conferences in the last 10 years or so, ccasionally this isn't the case, but usually when east and west clash, it's the west that wins out. It's worth noting that it's not just the Western Conference teams tend to be better, they tend to be more competitive from top to bottom of the conference, even when it's a good team against bad teams a win in the west is never a given because the competition is just that much more fierce. As examples of this east/west dynamic this season the two most consistent teams in each conference,the Sounders and the Revolution both played one away game to teams in the opposing conference against teams that are fairly bad by the standards of the other conference; the Sounders went into Columbus and won 2-1 against the Crew who currently sit in 10th while the Revolution lost to FC Dallas who currently sit in 11th. There are just frankly more punching bags in the east than there in the west, there are 4 teams in the east currently with double digit negative goal differentials, with hapless FC Cincinnati have a -24 goal differential, only two teams in the west have that problem, Houston and Austin. To add some more evidence, the points difference between 7th and last in the east is 20 points, the difference in the west is 13 points. Assuming that the Revolution win the Supporter's Shield this year, that means 7 of the last 12 years since the Sounders joined the league an Eastern Conference team will have won the Supporter's Shield. The evidence, however you slice it is pretty clear right now: it's easier to win the Supporter's Shield in the east than it is in the west.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO