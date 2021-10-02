Ohio State vs Rutgers three and out halftime review

The Ohio State Buckeyes are taking it to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to the tune of 45-6 and Ohio State. Simply put — the Buckeye have looked fantastic. It was hard to judge the strides that the defense made last week because of the competition, but it is pretty clear today that this defense is making real, tangible improvement and will hopefully be a completely different unit by the time the Buckeyes take on other so-called title-contending Big Ten foes like Penn State and Michigan.

Let’s not forget though that Rutgers has been no slouch this year. Ohio State is much more talented than the Scarlet Knights as illustrated by the spread of over two touchdowns, but we got a glimpse of how good Rutgers can be as they almost upset the Michigan Wolverines last week.

There are so many things to evaluate with this game like the TreVeyon Henderson performance and injury, and Lathon Ransom and his consistent presence on defense. But the following three things are what have been most interesting to monitor.