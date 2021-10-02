SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS comes home Nov. 12 on digital and Disney+, Nov. 30 on BD
Shang-Chi is ready to bring the Legend of the Ten Rings to Life in the home market with the upcoming digital and home release of the Marvel Studios blockbuster. The film debuts on all major digital platforms November 12 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on November 30. Marvel fans can enjoy never-before-seen bonus material including 11 deleted scenes and a gag reel. The film also arrives on all digital stores such as Apple TV, Prime Video and Vudu with exclusive bonus features.mouseinfo.com
