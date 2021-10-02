SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS comes home Nov. 12 on digital and Disney+, Nov. 30 on BD

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is a contender for top spot regarding their solo hero flicks. With solid action, character drama, and impressive effects/costuming, the film has a lot going for it. The story follows Shang-Chi, played by Simu Liu, and his family and friends facing against his father Wenwu, played by Tony Leung Chiu-Wai AKA the Mandarin as he attempts to bring back his deceased wife. Shang-Chi, after leaving behind his life with his father’s organization, now works in San Francisco as a valet. While attempting to lay low, he is tracked down by the ten rings and thrust back into the world of combat he was raised into.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO