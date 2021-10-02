CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arafat: AUR rally to be handled at public order level; rally that I know doesn't have approval

By Agerpres, Bucharest, Romania
Oct. 2—BUCHAREST — The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, said in connection with the protest announced for Saturday in Bucharest by the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) representatives that "it is a situation that will be managed at the level of public order", adding that as far as he knows, the demonstration "has no approval".

