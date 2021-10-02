CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keys to a Week 4 Cardinals' win over the Rams

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The 3-0 Arizona Cardinals will take on the 3-0 Los Angeles Rams on the road in a matchup that will determine the early favorite to win the NFC West. The Cardinals have not beaten the Rams in their last eight attempts, so it will not come easy.

If they are to somehow defeat the Rams, this is what they will have to do.

Protect Kyler Murray

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Murray was injured in his last start against the Rams. He has been sacked 11 times in four games against them.

Murray’s prolific passing numbers to start the season are in part because of his development, part a reflection of better talent at receiver and part due to an improved offensive line.

Now, this weekend, the Cardinals could be down up to three of their top linemen. Protection will need to be an even bigger focus

Stop the run early

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals shut down the running game at the very beginning of the game in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. That forced the Titans to pass the ball, which led to sacks.

The Cardinals had a tougher time the last two weeks because they allowed both the Vikings and the Jaguars to gain chunks of yards on first time.

The Rams do not have a strong rushing attack, averaging only 83.7 yards per game this season, but stopping the run game will make play-action look like a pass, which then makes play-action ineffective.

Don't allow Rams defense or special teams score a touchdown

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray threw a pick-six in Week 2 against the Vikings. The Cardinals allowed a missed field goal to be returned 109 yards for a touchdown before halftime.

Those scores almost cost them the game.

Cardinals quarterbacks have thrown a pick-six in three of the last four games against the Rams.

The Rams offense is plenty tough enough to defend. The Cardinals can ill afford to allow other units to get in the end zone.

Continue to play great third-down defense

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona has the second-best third-down defense in the league, allowing opponents to convert only 25.7% of the time.

The Rams have the third-best third-down offense in the league, picking up first down 54.3% of the time.

ClutchPoints

2 Rams takeaways from impressive Week 3 win over Buccaneers to go 3-0

After drawing first blood in Sunday’s heavyweight bout against the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Rams are undefeated through the first three weeks of the 2021 NFL season and currently sit atop the crowded NFC West. With Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford now under center for...
NFL
FanSided

Cardinals could have a big problem on offense in Week 4 vs. Rams

Three Arizona Cardinals offensive linemen are listed as questionable heading into the team’s big matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Matchups during the first quarter of the NFL season aren’t generally characterized as massively important, but that’s exactly the type of game the Arizona Cardinals are heading into when they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
NFL
Revenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals offensive snap counts in win over Los Angeles Rams

D.J. Humphries - 76 (97%) DeAndre Hopkins - 75 (96%) Only Jones and Pugh played 100% of the snaps. Hopkins and Green continue to be the clear top two receivers. Green is now producing like it. Christian Kirk - 56 (72%) Chase Edmonds - 52 (67%) Maxx Williams - 45...
NFL
Washington Post

Cardinals stay perfect, knock off Rams; Giants, Jets pick up first wins in busy NFL Week 4

A Las Vegas Raiders win Monday night is all that stands between the Arizona Cardinals and coveted status as the NFL’s lone unbeaten squad, after Kyler Murray and Co. went to Los Angeles Sunday and knocked off the previously 3-0 Rams. Earlier in a busy Week 4 slate, the Carolina Panthers were served their first loss by the Dallas Cowboys, and the Denver Broncos later fell to 3-1 at the hands of the visiting Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

