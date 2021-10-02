WATCH: Heupel Addresses Media After First SEC Win

Everything first-year Tennessee had coach Josh Heupel said after the Vols dominated Missouri in a 62-24 win on Saturday afternoon at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo.:. “Obviously excited about what our football team did for most of the 60 minutes today. I told them after the ballgame how you practice and how you prepare, in particular the last 48 hours (before a game), shows up on the field. And we were our best that we’ve been since I’ve been here. Excited for the guys. This is one that was important to our program as we continue to grow and build. Thought offense and defense did a ton of really good things in the first half and most of the second half, too. There are some things we have to clean up on special teams, but a ton of positives here. Good win for our program and an opportunity for us to grow. Guys need to enjoy this one today and move on and get better and get ready for the next one.”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO