College Sports

WATCH: Heupel Addresses Media After First SEC Win

By Ryan Schumpert
rockytopinsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee head coach Josh Heupel earned his first SEC win as the Vols’ head coach Saturday as his team trounced Missouri 62-24. In Heupel’s first conference win, his offense turned in a dominant performance. The Vols scored on 10 of their 11 drives and scored touchdowns on the first six drives of the game.

www.rockytopinsider.com

