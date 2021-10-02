CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson “Should Be Fine” After Suffering Apparent Injury At Rutgers

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wcBED_0cFLX3ki00

Ohio State freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson suffered an apparent injury in the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Rutgers, but head coach Ryan Day didn’t seem too concerned about his status during his halftime interview.

“He should be fine,” Day told Big Ten Network sideline reporter Rick Pizzo as he headed to the locker room. “He just got banged up a little bit.”

Henderson scored a 44-yard touchdown on his first carry of the game, putting the Buckeyes up 7-0 early on. He took a hard hit on his eighth carry of the game and was immediately spelled by redshirt junior running back Master Teague.

The former five-star prospect was escorted to the medical tent by the training staff and when he emerged, did not have his helmet in hand. His day is likely finished with the Buckeyes holding a 45-6 halftime lead.

Henderson, who was up to 71 yards rushing at the time of the injury, has now rushed for 510 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. Teague, redshirt sophomore Marcus Crowley and true freshman Evan Pryor will likely finish the game in his place.

