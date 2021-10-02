CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Insiders Consider Pacers a Dark Horse Candidate for Sixers' Ben Simmons

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXMGb_0cFLWd0200

October is here, and Ben Simmons remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite requesting a trade back in June, Simmons can't seem to find himself in a new situation as the Sixers have yet to find a team willing to make a deal worth their while.

Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey publicly stated he would like Simmons back on the Sixers at the start of the 2021-2022 season. However, the 25-year-old guard has been a no-show for Philly's first three practices.

As the staredown continues, it seems the ending to the Ben Simmons saga in Philly is nowhere in sight. However, many believe it's only a matter of time before the Sixers fully accept Simmons isn't returning and eventually trade the young star.

While there are several teams that have been linked to Simmons consistently throughout the offseason, such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, and the Golden State Warriors, two NBA Insiders recently suggested there might be a dark horse candidate out there for the three-time All-Star.

In a roundtable discussion on ESPN's The Jump, Zach Lowe and Brian Windhorst both agreed that if the Sixers finally start finding traction in Ben Simmons trade talks once again, then the Indiana Pacers should not be ruled out as a possible suitor.

"They got a lot of interesting players that could fit with Joel Embiid," said ESPN's Zach Lowe. "The problem is, they only have one guy that's an All-Star, and that's Damontas Sabonis, and he was kind of the last All-Star that made it in. I just think Philly is looking at those pieces … I think Philly would look at a Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert and say, 'Wait a second, Ben Simmons made All-NBA two seasons ago. We gotta get someone of commensurate value. We're trying to win now.' It's gonna be really hard to make a deal."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst agreed with Lowe's assessment regarding Indiana as he believes they can put together a package that "few teams" can rival. "I think the sleeper team in this whole situation is the Indiana Pacers," he said. "I know they don't have an All-NBA player to trade, I realize that. But they have a bunch of good of really good players, and they control all of their picks."

From the jump, Daryl Morey and the Sixers wanted another All-Star in return for Ben Simmons. With guys like Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal off the table, for now, the 76ers fielded offers that included packages of players and picks. While All-Stars weren't involved in most offers -- it's been reported that Morey's asking price was sky-high. At this point, he has yet to lower the cost of Simmons.

If the Sixers get to a point where they feel they have to trade Simmons, then the Pacers could probably put together an intriguing package. As the Sixers continue to play the waiting game, though, they aren't quite at the point where they have to dish out the All-Star for the sake of getting something done.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cavs willing to give up insane trade package for Ben Simmons

Trade talks continue to heat up for the Philadelphia 76ers following Ben Simmons’ refusal to report to training camp. The Cleveland Cavaliers are still hot on the trail of the want-away Sixers star, and it looks like the Cavs are willing to give up anything and everything in order to lure Simmons to Cleveland.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Warriors News: Latest Draymond Green Rumors; Bob Myers Talks Potential Trades

Draymond Green is a lot of things, but being afraid to speak out is not one of them. After a summer break that included winning an Olympic gold medal with the USA men's basketball team and a no-holds-barred interview with Kevin Durant over the incident that ignited their "beef" on Bleacher Report’s “Chips with Draymond Green” podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward was at practice and spoke to the media for the first time in months.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Sixers’ Doc Rivers makes surprising statement about Ben Simmons

The relationship between Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers, and their fans was already pretty fraught during last year’s playoff run that ended in defeat to the Atlanta Hawks. However, it was a statement by head coach Doc Rivers following the loss that really seemed to cement the entire affair. When...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Damian Lillard
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum drops truth bomb on Ben Simmons’ Sixers future

Much of the talk heading into the start of the NBA season remains centered on the uncertain future of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons. The three-time All-Star has been in the trade rumor mill ever since the Sixers’ shocking elimination at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. The rumors have been running rampant as of late, from his reported desire to sign with a team out west to the rumored possibility of him sitting out the upcoming season.
NBA
Yardbarker

Sixers teammate Danny Green shares his message for Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons seems to have gone Casper the Unfriendly Ghost on the entire Philadelphia 76ers organization, so one of his teammates is sharing what he would like to say to the disgruntled All-Star. 76ers swingman Danny Green addressed the Simmons situation this week on the latest episode of his “Inside...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Basketball Operations#The Golden State Warriors#Espn#The Jump#The Indiana Pacers
FanSided

Sixers: Joel Embiid is fed up with Ben Simmons

In a recent press conference, Joel Embiid stated that getting rid of Jimmy Butler was a mistake and that the Sixers did it to make sure Ben Simmons had the ball in his hands. While saying it was a mistake to let Butler walk is stating the obvious, the second statement is even worse.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Ben Simmons camp makes desperation move amid Sixers trade fiasco

The Philadelphia 76ers are exercising their biggest trump card over Ben Simmons as he continues to hold out for a possible trade – and it’s reportedly working. Kyle Neubeck of the PhillyVoice revealed that the most recent financial blow to Simmons, a reported $360,000 for missing the Sixers’ preseason contest, has really stung. The All-Star’s camp was said to have reached out to the NBPA to get some help, but they were ultimately rebuffed.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Pistons-Sixers Trade Is Centered Around Ben Simmons

As we inch closer to the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, we also inch closer to a possible Ben Simmons trade. For what seems like forever now, the 76ers have been looking to trade Simmons, but they have been unable to find a deal that is favorable to them.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
fadeawayworld.net

A Crazy Mega '5-Team' Deal: Damian Lillard And Bradley Beal To Sixers, Kyrie Irving To Kings, Ben Simmons To Trail Blazers

The NBA is known for having blockbuster trades, with big-name stars switching teams relatively regularly. Players definitely have more freedom of movement in today's basketball era, and it's rare to see a player spend their entire career with one team. There has also been an increase in the number of multi-team trades in recent memory, with teams often getting other franchises involved so that everyone can get what they want. Due to these factors, we often see fans and analysts create crazy trade proposals that they believe would help each team involved.
NBA
inquirer.com

Where do the Sixers and Ben Simmons stand? A look at the past and consideration of the future.

The “Process” 76ers once had a promising core featuring top picks Ben Simmons, Dario Šarić, Markelle Fultz, Jahlil Okafor, and Joel Embiid. Only Simmons and Embiid remain as the Sixers enter media day and training camp this week — and that could change soon. Simmons has stood firm with his trade demand and continued what’s been an anything but normal journey.
NBA
chatsports.com

How the Ben Simmons Situation Will Impact the Entire NBA

The divorce of Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers has become such a public spectacle, so much so that it could impact the entire NBA. The NBA has been a star-driven league for quite some time. With a singular player possessing the ability to change the franchise’s direction, it is no surprise why. More than any other professional sports league, the NBA thrives on the drama connected to its players. While the NBA is entertainment at the end of the day, there is a real argument that the “soap opera” aspect of the league takes away from the sport itself.
NBA
chatsports.com

Sixers Shopping Ben Simmons To The Western Conference

Despite their constant claims of wanting Ben Simmons to return, the Sixers are reportedly shopping their star to teams in the Western Conference. The Ben Simmons trade drama continues as more reports break. While the Sixers claimed at their media day that they are hoping to convince Simmons to stay, the team continues to field calls. Not only that, but they appear to be narrowing down their calling list.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Ben Simmons Revelation

It’s no secret that Ben Simmons wants to be traded. He’s not expected to show up for training camp this fall, and last week it was announced that his teammates were informed to not fly out to Los Angeles to see him because he won’t change his mind about wanting a trade.
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
894
Followers
1K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy