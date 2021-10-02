‘The Waltons’ Star Michael Learned is Tied with Another TV Legend for an Emmy Record

Soap star Michael Tylo has died. The actor, who appeared in Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless, was 72. Tylo’s passing was announced by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas where he was a film professor. His cause of death wasn’t disclosed. Over the years, the actor made an impression on viewers through roles on soaps like the aforementioned Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless as well as General Hospital, All My Children, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Another World.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 10 DAYS AGO