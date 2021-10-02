CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Waltons’ Star Michael Learned is Tied with Another TV Legend for an Emmy Record

By Joe Rutland
When Michael Learned was on “The Waltons” on CBS, she won Emmy Awards for her work. Did you know she is tied for Emmys with a TV legend?. Learned, who played Olivia Walton on the CBS family drama, earned three Emmy Awards for her work on “The Waltons,” an article from MeTV states. She also won another Emmy on the TV drama “Nurse.” In that other drama, Learned joined Robert Reed of “The Brady Bunch” fame in its cast.

