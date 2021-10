Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Army Veteran Juan Vega. Juan wrote a book called “Viaje” and he’s hoping it makes it to the book shelves at shelters for unaccompanied minors. Viaje translates to journey and the focus is on the children crossing though the Texas-Mexico border. Juan says his intention is to skip the politics because at the center of it all, there are still children and an American Dream. Juan is a former case manager at a shelter for unaccompanied minors that specialized in emergency shelter, foster care and adoption for this kids. Thank you Juan for your heart and THANK YOU for your service.

