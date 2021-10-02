Thumper: Pocket Edition Has Just Been Added to the Apple Arcade

The editor’s choice on iOS and winner of the Apple Design Award in 2019, Thumper: Pocket Edition, has been released onto the Apple Arcade. This means that an Apple Arcade account is now all you need to have access to the game. In Thumper Pocket Edition the player is challenged to navigate as a beetle through a sleek and minimalist modern world. Essentially, it’s a musical rhythm runner game with glowing, vivid visuals and an original soundtrack. In order to finish the level, one must time their movements perfectly with the music in order to keep the beetle on beat. As the levels progress, new moves are added to increase the complexity of the gameplay as well as intense, challenging boss battles.