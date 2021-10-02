Sunday Forecast: Sunshine, nice weather to finish the weekend!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some areas of patchy fog will be possible into early Sunday morning. Winds are expected to be fairly light overnight tonight, but will be the limiting factor in fog potential tonight. The current forecast would expect to see some fog in low-lying areas into early tomorrow morning, but widespread dense fog isn’t expected. Sunshine is then expected across the state as we head into Sunday afternoon with dry weather to finish the weekend. It should be some excellent weather for farmers who are still harvesting and for anyone whose looking to spend some quality time outside!