Cruel Intentions Reboot Series Is Happening at IMDb TV

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMDb TV is getting a bit steamier with a Cruel Intentions reboot series now in the works at the streaming service. The new show comes from writer Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, and Original Film. Fisher is writing the pilot with Goodman supervising, and the two will also potentially write the series together.

