“If we’re going to be successful we need positive energy, no sulkers.”. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his Manchester United players to carry the momentum of Wednesday’s Champions League win over Villarreal into Saturday’s clash with Everton – but voiced frustration that the two games are so close together. The Man United manager also spoke about Donny van de Beek, who showed his frustration with his situation at Old Trafford during the dramatic victory.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO