CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Police: Murder charge sought after woman set on fire dies

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cFLTgkq00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police will seek a murder charge against a man now that a woman has died of injuries suffered when she was doused with gasoline and set on fire Sept. 24.

Renee Benally, 42, died while being treated at a Texas burn center, department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said Friday.

With Benally’s death, police will work with the District Attorney’s Office to charge Sedillo with murder, Gallegos said.

Sedillo was initially charged with aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm.

Benally had severe burns to her face, arms, chest and back when she ran to a neighbor’s house to ask for help, police said.

Benally identified her attacker as Sedillo, who lived at a home with Benally and another roommate, police said.

Attorney Heather LeBlanc, listed on online court records as representing Sedillo, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations against Sedillo.

Comments / 5

Related
The Associated Press

Prosecutors don’t file murder charges in two 2020 killings

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors in St. Louis declined to file murder charges in two separate 2020 killings. Police said Circuit County Attorney Kim Gardner’s office decided that self-defense issues kept it from filing murder charges in connection with the deaths of 24-year-old Tobias Courtney and 61-year-old Crystal Strong who died July 26, 2020. But the suspect in that case was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
The Associated Press

7 hospitalized after nursing home fire in Kentucky

DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Seven residents and staff members of a Kentucky nursing home that caught fire Sunday were taken to a hospital with injuries, authorities said. WLEX-TV reported that crews with the Danville Fire Department went to Landmark of Danville nursing home Sunday morning and saw smoke coming from a residential building.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Ap
The Associated Press

4 dead in wrong-way crash on Interstate 77 in South Carolina

YORK, S.C. (AP) — Four people have been killed in a two-car crash in York County, authorities said Sunday. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Interstate 77 at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to Master Trooper David Jones, a woman was driving a Chrysler sedan south in the northbound lanes when she hid another car, head on.
YORK COUNTY, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

607K+
Followers
326K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy