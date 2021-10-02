Police: Murder charge sought after woman set on fire dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police will seek a murder charge against a man now that a woman has died of injuries suffered when she was doused with gasoline and set on fire Sept. 24.

Renee Benally, 42, died while being treated at a Texas burn center, department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said Friday.

With Benally’s death, police will work with the District Attorney’s Office to charge Sedillo with murder, Gallegos said.

Sedillo was initially charged with aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm.

Benally had severe burns to her face, arms, chest and back when she ran to a neighbor’s house to ask for help, police said.

Benally identified her attacker as Sedillo, who lived at a home with Benally and another roommate, police said.

Attorney Heather LeBlanc, listed on online court records as representing Sedillo, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations against Sedillo.