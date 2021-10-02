CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Police: Man dies after falling off top of NYC subway train

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A man who was riding atop a subway train as it crossed the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City was killed early Saturday when he fell off and was run over by the train, city police said.

The 35-year-old man was “surfing” on top of a J train heading into Manhattan when he lost his balance and fell onto the tracks at about 4:30 a.m., police said.

Witnesses reporting seeing the man “falling from the train and getting run over,” a police spokesperson said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of relatives, officials said.

Subway service over the bridge was suspended for about two hours after the incident.

America-Peace
7d ago

No compassion from people simply sarcasm as usual, even for someone mentally compromised. What kind of people are we raising? My sympathies to his family.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

