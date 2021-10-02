Police: Man dies after falling off top of NYC subway train

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who was riding atop a subway train as it crossed the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City was killed early Saturday when he fell off and was run over by the train, city police said.

The 35-year-old man was “surfing” on top of a J train heading into Manhattan when he lost his balance and fell onto the tracks at about 4:30 a.m., police said.

Witnesses reporting seeing the man “falling from the train and getting run over,” a police spokesperson said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of relatives, officials said.

Subway service over the bridge was suspended for about two hours after the incident.