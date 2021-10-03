CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Jack Grealish’s ‘big challenge’ to start scoring for England – Gareth Southgate

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6mSI_0cFLStja00
Manchester City’s £100million summer signing Jack Grealish (PA Wire)

Gareth Southgate wants Manchester City playmaker Jack Grealish to break his international duck and join England’s other attackers in bringing goals to the side.

The 26-year-old became a fan favourite during the Three Lions’ run to the Euro 2020 final, with City paying Aston Villa a British record £100million for his services shortly after the tournament.

Grealish will look to build on early promise when Pep Guardiola’s side take on Liverpool in Sunday’s blockbuster Premier League clash before attention turns to helping England reach next year’s World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15h9yW_0cFLStja00
Jack Grealish celebrates scoring in the Champions League for Manchester City (Zac Goodwin/PA). (PA Wire)

Qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary await and Southgate hopes the 15-cap international will this month finally score his first goal for his country.

“I think he recognised with us we asked certain things of him, in terms of when he first joined us, the pressing,” the Three Lions boss said of Grealish, who made his senior debut in September 2020.

“I think the big challenge with us is he’s 15 games without a goal, so the big challenge is to start registering those numbers that our other wide players have been able to produce over a period of time. There’s no reason he can’t do that.

“He’s physically definitely in a better place. He’s able to play the midweek games now.

“When we had him at the end of the season, he was only able to train two days in every three, so completely different situation to the European Championships, that’s for sure.”

Southgate has seen a change in Grealish’s positional awareness under Guardiola, having been given more licence to roam at Villa.

The 26-year-old is among five City players in England’s 23-man squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers and Southgate is not worried about the competition at club level restricting game time for his players.

“I think it’s good for us because none of them are going to be flogged,” Southgate said when asked about Grealish’s arrival impacting the game time of Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden at City.

If they are not getting as much football as they like, they will probably have a bigger desire to play with us and score goals with us

Gareth Southgate on England's Manchester City contingent

“They are all going to play in a team that play fantastic, attacking football.

“They might not individually play as much as they would like, but I think they are all going to play enough, so they will have that sharpness.

“If they are not getting as much football as they like, they will probably have a bigger desire to play with us and score goals with us.

“A little bit of that is still to unfold because Phil is only just coming back from the injury.

“Nice decisions for Pep to have with the squad he has got – we also have some of those difficult calls to make.”

This month will be the seventh international get-together since coronavirus changed the landscape and comes amid fresh reports about vaccination rates within football.

The Sun claimed on Saturday that at least five members of the England squad were refusing to be vaccinated, with the organisers of the Qatar World Cup reportedly planning to ban unvaccinated players.

Asked before the story’s publication about the vaccination rate in England’s squad, Southgate said: “I don’t know – our medical team would know but they wouldn’t be telling me who is and who isn’t.

“We will have an idea because there is going to be some things where one group is going to go through one door and another will go through another over the next few months, so I don’t know quite how we are going to keep that medical confidentiality.

“I don’t think with us it is going to affect us that much, because whenever the players are with us we’re always going to be in a bubble and on a sporting exemption, so I guess the bigger issue is going to be players going back to clubs or clubs travelling in certain countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DppU6_0cFLStja00
Gareth Southgate saw his side draw 1-1 with Poland last time out (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA). (PA Wire)

“What we do know is that, even with the vaccination, it’s not going to stop people catching it, so our concern on a broader welfare thing is helping everybody to get through this pandemic and I don’t see another way other than a huge vaccination programme frankly.

“I am yet to be advised by those that don’t see it that way what the alternatives are.

“But from a managing the team perspective our risk because of their age is more about they are going to miss games because they catch it.

“But actually, even if they are vaccinated, we still have to take those precautions because they can still catch it and therefore be ruled out of games, so it’s a strange one for us.

“I think we have to make the right representations because we have a responsibility to the broader public to help people get through the virus, but also I understand young people are going to have individual views on how they see it and they’re going to be influenced by what they read and what they see, so it is a far from straightforward cycle.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gareth Southgate expected to name a largely tried and tested England squad

Gareth Southgate is expected to name a largely tried and tested England squad on Thursday ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary With the Three Lions in control of Group I, they travel to the Pyrenees to face Andorra on October 9 before hosting Hungary at Wembley three days later.For the September triple-header, Southgate stuck with the majority of the squad which took England to the final of Euro 2020 earlier in the summer.There will have to be changes this time around with Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire likely to miss out with a calf problem...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jude Bellingham: England manager Gareth Southgate explains why Dortmund midfielder left out of squad

Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood have been left out of England’s squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualfiers in order to manage their workload, Gareth Southgate has explained.The teenage pair were both omitted from the 23-man squad to face Andorra and Hungary in October after discussions between Southagte, the players, their families and clubs.Bellingham’s omission is a particular surprise after impressing in the win over Andorra during the September camp, while Greenwood has not played for England since being sent home from a trip to Iceland for disciplinary reasons last year.Southgate said that both youngsters had endured long seasons...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Phil Foden
The Independent

Mason Greenwood: England boss Gareth Southgate admits Manchester United striker’s call-up ‘maybe too early’

Gareth Southgate has admitted that he may have called Mason Greenwood up too early in his career after the Manchester United youngster was once again omitted from the England squad.The 20-year-old has not represented England at any level since making his senior debut against Iceland in September of last year.Greenwood was subsequently sent home from that camp, along with Manchester City's Phil Foden, for breaching Covid-19 protocols and the bio-secure bubble at the team's Reykjavik hotel.Southgate included Greenwood in England's provisional European Championship squad during the summer, only for him to withdraw through injury before the final cut.The United forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#England#Uk#Lions#City#British
chatsports.com

Gareth Southgate sweating over Harry Maguire's fitness ahead of England's World Cup qualifiers, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James already major doubts

Gareth Southgate is sweating on the fitness of key defender Harry Maguire ahead of Thursday's World Cup squad announcement as the England boss faces a defensive selection headache. Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James are all major doubts heading into Thursday's squad announcement for the qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary...
SOCCER
BBC

England: Fikayo Tomori, Ollie Watkins and Aaron Ramsdale named in Gareth Southgate's squad for World Cup qualifiers

England boss Gareth Southgate has recalled defender Fikayo Tomori, striker Ollie Watkins and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to his squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary. Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden also returns after a foot injury. Defender Harry Maguire and right-back Trent-Alexander Arnold are out injured. England travel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Gareth Southgate explains Mason Greenwood absence from England squad

Mason Greenwood England absence explained. Gareth Southgate has offered an explanation for leaving Mason Greenwood and Jude Bellingham out of his England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The England manager announced a 23-man squad on Thursday and Greenwood and Bellingham were two of its most notable absentees, despite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
chatsports.com

Gareth Southgate admits Jadon Sancho is LUCKY to be in the England squad amid his slow start to life at Man United and only included the winger to avoid causing him more doubts

Gareth Southgate considered leaving Jadon Sancho out of his England squad but included the Manchester United winger to avoid causing him more uncertainty. While there was a place for Sancho in the 23 who will face Andorra and Hungary, his United colleague Mason Greenwood and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham were left out after Southgate held talks with their clubs and families.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Gareth Southgate will not force himself into selecting Callum Hudson-Odoi for England... despite Ghana's plot to convince the Chelsea star to represent them on international stage

England boss Gareth Southgate will not be pressurised into selecting Callum Hudson-Odoi despite the looming prospect of losing the talented Chelsea star to Ghana. The case of Hudson-Odoi's international career is a curious one. The Football Association know of Ghana's plot to convince him to play for the Black Stars.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

England: Ben Chilwell and Tammy Abraham added to Gareth Southgate's squad

Gareth Southgate has added Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell and Roma striker Tammy Abraham to his England squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers. Chilwell's club team-mate Reece James has been ruled out through injury after Blues boss Thomas Tuchel said he was surprised by his selection. England face Andorra away...
SPORTS
vavel.com

Abraham's Roma form rewarded by Gareth Southgate

When Tammy Abraham was given a standing ovation as he was substituted on his Roma debut in August, he might have felt that his move to Italy had been vindicated. Leaving Chelsea, the club he had been with since the age of seven, was not an easy decision for the 24-year-old, but he is flourishing in his new surroundings.
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

278K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy