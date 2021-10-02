Another Warm Day Tomorrow, But Showers Return In The Evening…

As of 5:30PM Saturday- Another weekend of warm weather in store. However, moisture is increasing in our area, making it feel more humid and cloudier. Temperatures reached the mid to upper 80s across the CSRA. The lows will stay in the low 60s. A brief light shower can’t be ruled out for the rest of the evening, but it’ll be more likely tomorrow rather than today. For tomorrow, rain chances should be around 30% mostly for the late evening, and overnight. A cold front is approaching us which will bring rain chances way up to start the work week.