CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Another Warm Day Tomorrow, But Showers Return In The Evening…

WJBF.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 5:30PM Saturday- Another weekend of warm weather in store. However, moisture is increasing in our area, making it feel more humid and cloudier. Temperatures reached the mid to upper 80s across the CSRA. The lows will stay in the low 60s. A brief light shower can’t be ruled out for the rest of the evening, but it’ll be more likely tomorrow rather than today. For tomorrow, rain chances should be around 30% mostly for the late evening, and overnight. A cold front is approaching us which will bring rain chances way up to start the work week.

www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF.com

Sunny Sunday! Nice Week Ahead

As of 8AM Sunday- It probably doesn’t look like a sunny Sunday if you’re stepping outside this morning. We are waking up to very overcast skies. However, a northerly wind is bringing in dry air and that will help clear our skies by this afternoon. There is no rain in the forecast today, and expect just a few fair weather clouds later in the day. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s, keeping us around average for this time of year.
ENVIRONMENT
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Showers return to the state tomorrow night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Columbus Day starts off dry and we will see scattered clouds and temperatures rising into the lower to middle 80s. A weak system approaching from the west will bring a few showers to west Alabama during the evening hours. Widely scattered showers will continue moving eastward and will be possible through Tuesday morning. Overall, this looks very light and not very impactful.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WJBF.com

A Sunny And Nice Week Ahead!

As of 6:30PM Sunday- A northerly wind is bringing, and will continue to bring in drier air that will continue to help clear our skies. Sadly the drier air, isn’t going to help the humidity which will remain fairly muggy for the next few days. There are still flood warnings...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KATC News

Remaining warm and muggy

It was a nice, but warm day across Acadiana. Mild and muggy conditions tonight as lows settle into the lower 70s. A frontal boundary will approach from the NW tomorrow morning.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy