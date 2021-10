The last time Liverpool played in Porto, Diogo Jota was a helpless onlooker as his former club suffered at the hands of Jurgen Klopp’s destructive strikeforce. On Tuesday night, he is seeking to inflict further punishment on his hometown team, Liverpool having scored nine in their last two Champions League trips to Estadio do Dragao. The Portuguese can be forgiven any pre-match jitters. With Jota in tow, Liverpool’s fearsome front three is becoming the latest incarnation of a Kop ‘fab four’.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO