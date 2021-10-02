Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Bounces up to active roster
St. Brown was elevated from the practice squad Saturday. St. Brown saw just six offensive snaps back in Week 2 during his first stint on the active roster this season, but it's possible the fourth-year wideout could see an increased role with Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) on injured reserve. That being said, a lion's share of the workload is seemingly always guaranteed to the likes of Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, leaving St. Brown a high-end depth piece.www.cbssports.com
