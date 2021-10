If you’re a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and running the ball, Week 4 was sort of a mixed bag. On one hand, Nick Sirianni actually listened to the onslaught of onlookers complaining about the lack of rushing plays in Week 3 and actually increased the number of runs called to both running backs and overall runs by 333 and 63 percent respectively. The team even crossed the century mark in overall rushing yards for the first time since Week 2, even if that game was 10 more rushing attempts for 48 more yards.

