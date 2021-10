This is different than any other player’s “return game” or “revenge game” in NFL history. Tom Brady will play in New England as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting QB for the first time after two decades of unprecedented success alongside the greatest football Head Coach to ever live. They won a NFL-record six Super Bowls together while Belichick has two more as the Giants DC (1986 & 1990) and Brady added one more in Tampa (2020). No matter how it plays out, Tom Brady’s return is one of the most anticipated games of all time.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO