Boris Johnson closed the Conservative Party conference today with a keynote speech praising the NHS, confirming the need for a new Tory economic model, and launching an offensive on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.He also unveiled a £3,000 “levelling up premium” to encourage talented maths and science teachers to go and work in disadvantaged areas – the only policy he announced in 45 minutes. As it turns out, though, an almost identical scheme was first announced in 2019 then scrapped the following year. Sam Freedman, a former Department for Education (DfE) adviser, said the old programme was “pretty similar”...

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO