UH defense makes a statement in win over Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — With every interception, every hard hit, every sack, the University of Houston defense wanted to send a message in Friday night’s 45-10 win over Tulsa. “Just complete domination,” coach Dana Holgorsen described the performance after the Cougars won their fourth straight game. “They were anointed the best offense in the country based on a couple of 500-yard performances. At least that’s what I read on Twitter and all that stuff. Our defense read that stuff too. It motivated them.”www.houstonchronicle.com
