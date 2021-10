The Tullahoma High School volleyball team honored their seniors Monday night before the varsity match against Franklin County. The Wildcats came up just short of a win. The Lady Wildcats lost the first two sets against the Rebelletes 25-27 and 15-25. The Wildcats fought back in the third set to beat Franklin County 25-23. Coming up just short, the Lady ‘Cats lost 17-25 in the last set to give Franklin County the win.

TULLAHOMA, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO