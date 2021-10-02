CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Belmont Park Results Saturday October 2nd, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 8 days ago

9th-$200,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Inner Turf, Clear. Belmont Turf Sprint Invitational S. Fractional/Final Time: 22.330, 45.750, 56.800, 00.000, 00.000, 1:07.860. Trainer: Wesley Ward. Winner: B C, 3, by Pioneerof the Nile-Maraschino Red. Scratched: Piedi Bianchi, Belgrano. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Arrest Me Red122221-11-½1-11-1I. Ortiz, Jr.2.30. Pulsate124614-13-½2-1½2-¾M. Franco6.20. Chewing Gum120766-1½5-½3-hd3-1¼E....

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
midfloridanewspapers.com

Gulfstream Park Results Thursday October 7th, 2021

1st-$21,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.740, 45.480, 57.830, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.160. Smiling Teufles121611-½1-1½1-1½1-½E. Prado22.70. Doo Wop Don121343-hd2-12-1½2-3E. Zayas0.50. Heaven's Tale121224-23-13-2½3-7L. Panici12.40. Trinni John1241886-25-1½4-1½V. Lebron8.20. Dr. Roger121732-1½4-54-45-9¼E. Jaramillo4.10. Rain Suddenly114576-2½5-36-56-12¼F. Calles12.90. Camptown Races121457-1½7-½7-47-14½J. Rios14.10. Ali Owns the Fight117865-hd888R. Diaz54.30. 6 (6)Smiling Teufles47.4010.607.40. 3...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Belmont Park

1st_$28,000, cl $14,000-$14,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. 2nd_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 3rd_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f. 4th_$66,000, cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. Bee Bit124Foxtail122. Flashing Red122Candy Flower124. Lagom122Blue Atlas122. Subiaco122Lady by Choice112. Lido Key122Equal Measure124. Violent Trick124. 5th_$85,000, alc opt cl, 3YO...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results LA-5-Add

5th_$8,500, , 2YO, 3f, clear. Off 7:56. Time 1:57.12. Fast. Also Ran_Enza, Bluecifer, Sin Sepi, Jet Force One. $1 Pick 3 (5-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $406.00. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (5-5-6) 3 Correct Paid $87.00. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $33.30. $1 Superfecta (6-3-2-4) paid $375.60. $1 Trifecta (6-3-2) paid $155.10.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belmont Park#Stakes#3 Year Olds Up#Inner Turf#1 07 860#Wesley Ward Winner#Equibase Company Llc
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Remington Park-9-Add

9th_$34,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 5f, tf., clear. 10 (10) Staci's Red Dress (J.Alvarez)22.6010.205.20. Off 11:00. Time 0:57.57. Firm. Also Ran_In the Vault, Northern Dynasty, Factual, A Girl Like Me, Bella Figura, Rumpus, Sweet Adeline. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-6-6-10) 4 Correct Paid $2,174.15. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-10) 3 Correct Paid $608.00. Daily Double (6-10) paid $138.40. Exacta (10-6) paid $102.20. $0.1 Superfecta (10-6-9-8) paid $717.26. $0.5 Trifecta (10-6-9) paid $358.10. Attendance unavailable. $1,467,041. Handle $72,055. Total Handle $1,539,096.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Santa Anita Park-3-Add

3rd_$33,000, st alc, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., cloudy. Off 2:07. Time 1:34.23. Firm. Scratched_Cane Creek Road, General Mathis, Jack Sprout. Also Ran_Best Chance, Liar Liar, East Rand, Bee Catcher, Absolute Unit, Active Account. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $193.90. Daily Double (5-4) paid $52.00. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $75.20. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-3-5) paid $247.55. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-3) paid $323.80. $1 X-5 Super High Five (4-2-3-5-1) no winners. Attendance 3,025. ITW $1,058,349. IST $5,684,018. Handle $484,273. Total Handle $7,226,640.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Montana St. 45, Cal Poly 7

MTST_Ifanse 7 run (Glessner kick), 14:55. MTST_Ifanse 12 pass from McKay (Glessner kick), 00:11. MTST_O'Reilly 39 interception return (Glessner kick), 10:39. RUSHING_Cal Poly, Sh. Harper 14-99, Ja. Jones 14-60, Sa. Stewart 11-41, Ch. Dunu 6-19, Ma. Biggins 1-2, Ja. Pavitt 1-1. Montana St., To. Mellott 1-74, Is. Ifanse 13-58, La. Sumner 11-36, Ma. McKay 8-25, El. Elliott 9-24, Ca. Bauman 4-21, De. Hosey 3-19, Tu. Rovig 4-9.
MONTANA STATE
midfloridanewspapers.com

Hawthorne Results Sunday October 10th, 2021

7th-$14,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.020, 45.490, 57.810, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.130. Mister Kelly121221-hd1-21-41-3½J. Loveberry5.803.202.801.90. Ride Richie Ride118954-13-hd2-12-hdE. Baird3.202.801.90. Tom's Last General1211166-1½5-25-hd3-2J. Tavares4.8010.90. Town Agenda11810810-410-47-24-1½C. Emigh12.10. Lt. Junior Grade118532-1½2-hd3-15-¾V. Santiago9.40. Wise Khozan1197109-28-½9-16-2J. Lopez11.80. Baba's Boy119397-16-18-½7-1½C. Ulloa72.80. Coco Bravado121613-14-34-½8-3¼S. Camacho, Jr.31.30. Toddles121878-hd9-210-29-½E. Perez37.30. Prince of...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
midfloridanewspapers.com

Santa Anita Park Early Entries, Friday October 15th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Donut Girl (L), 115D. Herrera3-12-10Brian Cunningham. 4Loud Loud Music (L), 118D. Van Dyke4-3-7Andrew Lerner. 5Cecile's Chapter (L), 120T. Baze8-2-2Jorge Gutierrez. 6Del Mar Drama (L), 122T. Pereira6-6-3J. Kruljac. 2nd-$61,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Essential Wager (L),...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

William&Mary 31, Albany (NY) 24

ALBY_Mofor 27 run (Burns kick), 00:44. RUSHING_Albany (NY), Ka. Mofor 25-126, Jo. Carino 14-27, Ca. Parker 1-5, Br. Zenelovic 2-(minus 12), Team 1-(minus 28). William&Mary, Ma. Imoh 5-55, Br. Yoder 11-45, Da. Wilson 8-33, Do. Lester 8-31, JT. Mayo 1-19, Ma. Lucas 2-6. PASSING_Albany (NY), Jo. Carino 17-27-0-244, Team 0-1-0-0....
FOOTBALL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Mercer 34, W. Carolina 24

MER_Payton 1 run (Folser kick), 13:08. WCU_Benjamin 36 pass from Davis (McCollum kick), 03:43. RUSHING_Mercer, Fr. Davis 26-128, Br. Marshall 11-91, Fr. Payton 11-7, Ja. Poe 0-2, Pa. Wroble 1-1, Team 2-(minus 4). W. Carolina, Ke. Benjamin 15-70, Ca. Davis 11-26, TJ. Jones 9-13, Br. Adams 3-7. PASSING_Mercer, Fr. Payton...
FOOTBALL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Panthers ease past Dragons

MULBERRY – The Lake Placid Green Dragons were unable to find any consistency on offense and were hindered by numerous penalties on both sides of the field as they were not able to take advantage of a great defensive effort as they fell short to the Mulberry Panthers on Friday night in Mulberry 12-0. It was not the start that one anticipated as Mulberry took their opening drive 80 yards on six plays, highlighted by a 35 yard run and a 23 yard pass that placed the ball on the Lake Placid 3.
FOOTBALL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Northwestern St. 21, Houston Baptist 17

HBU_Woods 33 run (Garcia kick), 07:10. NWST_R.Williams 19 pass from Fletcher (Godina kick), 08:42. HBU_Walker 30 pass from Olivas (Garcia kick), 12:25. RUSHING_Northwestern St., Si. Veasley 12-70, Cu. Williams 8-32, Za. Clement 6-31, Br. Dealey 9-9, Ka. Fletcher 10-8, Team 1-(minus 6), Sc. Roblow 1-(minus 11). Houston Baptist, Dr. Minnieweather 10-47, Fu. Woods 1-33, RJ. Smith 4-20, Ea. Beek 4-10, Team 1-(minus 2), De. Young 5-(minus 3), Or. Olivas 4-(minus 14).
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Anaheim 4, Los Angeles 3

Los Angeles1110—3 Anaheim won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Anaheim, Zegras 1 (Rakell, Shattenkirk), 8:02. 2, Los Angeles, Vilardi 1 (Tkachev, Walker), 17:36. Penalties_Brown, LA (Delay of Game), 14:12; Doughty, LA (Cross Checking), 19:39. Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Vilardi 2 (Iafallo, Kempe), 4:22. 4, Anaheim, Henrique 1 (Pateryn, Zegras), 8:02. Penalties_Pateryn,...
NHL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Towson 21, Stony Brook 14

STON_Lawton 1 run (Guglielmello kick), 14:03. TOWS_Street 7 pass from Ferguson (Vaughan kick), 01:59. TOWS_Allen 7 pass from Ferguson (Vaughan kick), 01:08. RUSHING_Stony Brook, Ty. Lawton 19-119, Se. Nekhet 6-15, Ty. Fields 10-6, Ro. Dempster 3-4, Sh. Harris Jr. 1-(minus 1). Towson, De. Matthews 13-61, Je. Howard Jr. 13-31, D'. Hunter 2-16, Ch. Ferguson 2-8, Team 1-0.
STONY BROOK, NY
midfloridanewspapers.com

Florida A&M 30, SC State 7

SC State0007—7 Florida A&M02073—30 FAMU_Young 34 pass from McKay (Romo Martinez kick), 12:45. RUSHING_SC State, Team 1-50, Ke. Flowers 13-17, Ta. Singletary 1-11, Do. Anthony 3-9, Xa. Knox 1-5, Co. Fields Jr. 10-(minus 4), Qu. Hill 1-(minus 9), Ch. Austin 3-(minus 20). Florida A&M, Bi. Bonnett 12-118, Te. Jennings 16-59, Ja. Sheread 3-20, Ed. Tillman III 3-3, Xa. Smith 1-(minus 5), Ra. McKay 1-(minus 7).
COLLEGE SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

ETSU 48, The Citadel 21

CIT_Adams 2 run (Kintner kick), 03:10. ETSU_Adkins 2 pass from Riddell (Keltner kick), 13:48. RUSHING_The Citadel, Ja. Adams 14-102, Lo. Billings 15-80, Ke. Sessions 5-26, Co. Wallace 4-26, Em. Nwanze 7-25, Ra. Webb 1-13, Nk. Njoku 3-5, Jo. Douglas 1-(minus 1). ETSU, Qu. Holmes 24-132, Ja. Saylors 12-94, Br. Irby 2-28, Ja. Martin 2-20, Tr. Foster 2-5, Ty. Riddell 2-5, Ma. Murray 1-3, DJ. Twitty 1-1, Ju. Price 1-0.
COLLEGE SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Medal winning whip aficionado hopes to parlay skill into job

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Danny Shaw can break the sound barrier. With a whip in each hand, he can lash them so quickly that the effect is like a machine gun, creating small sonic booms as the tip of the apparatus approaches 1,000 miles per hour — faster than the speed of sound. Crack! Crack! Crack! Crack! Crack! That, he says, is the appeal.
OGDEN, UT
midfloridanewspapers.com

Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 3

Columbus1110—3 First Period_1, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 1 (Bean, Nyquist), 6:33. 2, Pittsburgh, Ruhwedel 1 (Blueger, McGinn), 17:05. Penalties_Boyle, PIT (Holding), 7:23; Lafferty, PIT (Cross Checking), 9:47; Kuraly, CBJ (Interference), 9:47; Pittsburgh bench, served by Simon (Spearing), 9:47; Friedman, PIT (Misconduct), 9:47; Dumoulin, PIT (Hooking), 18:21. Second Period_3, Columbus, Kuraly 1 (Robinson,...
NHL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Harvick out to stop earliest playoff elimination of career

CONCORD, N.C. — This is it for Kevin Harvick, a winner of nine races just last year and now on the verge of his earliest career playoff knockout. The steadiest guy in the garage is winless this season — he’s on a 38-race losing streak — and needs a big day at Charlotte Motor Speedway to avoid playoff elimination.
CONCORD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy