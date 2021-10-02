CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

U.S. envoy presses Sudan to move toward civilian rule

By Jason Lange
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZchMt_0cFLQVog00
Sudanese take part in a march against the Rapid Support Forces, who they blame for a raid on protesters who had camped outside the defense ministry during the 2019 revolution, in Khartoum, Sudan, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The United States warned Sudan this week that failure to make progress on a transition to civilian rule could put at risk political and economic support from Washington, a State Department spokesperson said on Saturday.

U.S. envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman visited Sudan from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, one week after an attempted coup raised tensions between the civilian and military groups that share power in the country.

Sudanese authorities have said that the coup plotters loyal to ousted President Omar al-Bashir were trying to derail the revolution that removed Bashir from power in 2019 and ushered in a transition to democracy. read more

The thwarted coup, which the United States condemned, points to the difficult path facing Sudan under a fragile power-sharing deal between the military and civilians since the overthrow of Bashir, who presided over Sudan for nearly three decades and was shunned by the West.

Sudan's current ruling body, known as the Sovereign Council, has won Western debt relief and taken steps to normalize ties with Israel, while battling a severe economic crisis. Elections are expected in 2024.

But the 11-member Sovereign Council does not yet have a date for handing leadership of the body from the military to civilians.

Feltman met Sovereign Council head General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan as well as civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, among other political leaders, said State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

The U.S. envoy pressed Sudanese politicians to make "swift progress" toward civilian rule, including a "reaching consensus on the date" when a civilian would take charge of the Sovereign Council, according to Price.

"Deviation from this path and failure to meet key benchmarks will place at risk Sudan's bilateral relationship with the United States, including significant U.S. assistance," Price said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Analysis-Sudan coup drama lays bare distrust between civilian, military leaders

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - When Sudanese authorities announced last month that they had averted a coup, alleged ringleaders were swiftly rounded up and daily life continued. Some Sudanese greeted the news with a weary shrug of the shoulders, as public trust wears thin in military and civilian groups’ attempts to bring democracy after the overthrow of long-time leader Omar al-Bashir in 2019.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Visit of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman to Sudan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman traveled to Khartoum from September 28 to October 1 to highlight the United States’ firm commitment to Sudan’s ongoing political transition, which represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for democracy. In his meetings with Prime...
POLITICS
New Haven Register

Sudanese protesters demand civilian rule, want army out

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Thousands of Sudanese rallied in the capital of Khartoum on Thursday to demand an exclusively civilian transitional government and accused the generals now in power of derailing the transition to democracy. Security forces fired tear gas as protesters neared a central street housing government headquarters. Sudan...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Thousands in Sudan demonstrate in favour of civilian rule

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Thousands of people protested in the capital Khartoum and other Sudanese cities in support of a civilian-led transition to democracy on Thursday following a coup attempt last week. The attempt, which officials blamed on soldiers loyal to the previous regime of Omar al-Bashir, laid bare divisions between...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
US News and World Report

Sudan Military-Civilian Tensions Reach Low Point in Wake of Coup Attempt

CAIRO (Reuters) - Tensions between Sudan's military and civilian politicians reached a low point on Sunday in the wake of last week's attempted coup with senior officials calling on the public to prepare for protests over the withdrawal of official security details. The deteriorating relations have put the fragile transition...
WORLD
AFP

Blinken to meet with Israel, UAE diplomats

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet next week with top diplomats from Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the State Department said Saturday, to discuss "progress made" in the year since they agreed to normalization. The United Arab Emirates last year became the first Arab state to normalize relations with Israel since Egypt and Jordan decades earlier, with Bahrain and Morocco following suit soon afterward.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Taliban warns US of destabilising Afghanistan, weakening Islamic Emirate

Doha [Qatar], October 9 (ANI): The Taliban on Saturday warned the US against destabilizing Afghanistan and weakening the Islamic Emirate. Amir Khan Motaqi who is leading a high-level delegation to Doha said that an unstable Afghanistan and weakening the de facto government of Afghanistan is in favour of no one and the Afghans will suffer down the road, reported The Khaama Press.
WORLD
AFP

US envoy on Yemen returns as UN drops abuse probe

The US envoy on Yemen on Friday started a fresh peace bid that includes a stop in Saudi Arabia, which succeeded in scuttling a UN-backed probe into abuses in the conflict. "We remain deeply concerned by credible reporting of human rights violations and abuses in Yemen by all parties to the conflict, including the unlawful recruitment or use of child soldiers, torture, sexual violence and the use of starvation as a weapon of war."
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
Reuters

U.S., UK, Norway urge end to blockades in eastern Sudan

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The United States, United Kingdom and Norway on Friday called for an end to blockades of port and transportation infrastructure in eastern Sudan. The so-called Troika countries in a joint statement backed the civilian-led transitional government in urging political talks to resolve protests in the east that they said risk damaging Sudan's economy and its people.
WORLD
NBC News

North Korea launches missile as envoy decries U.S. policies at U.N.

HONG KONG — North Korea fired a short-range missile toward the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, as the country’s U.N. envoy blamed “hostile” U.S. policy for his country’s continued development of nuclear and ballistic weapons. In a statement, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs...
MILITARY
milwaukeesun.com

United States moves towards eliminating refrigerant gases

The United States will further limit the use of hydrofluorocarbons in refrigerators and air conditioners. The new rule, announced Thursday, is a continuation of legislation passed by Congress in 2020 to decrease U.S. production and use of hydrofluorocarbons by 85 percent over the next 15 years. The administration is taking...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Israel#State Department#Sudanese#The Sovereign Council
dallassun.com

The US cannot defend Taiwan, and China knows it

The US is playing a dangerous game of putting a public face on a policy of defending Taiwan from China, for which it has zero capability to implement. Following a recent escalation of tensions between Beijing and Taipei, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan by peaceful means and warned foreign nations about meddling in the issue.
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Trump Wanted to 'Stay in Power Forever' Like Putin, Says His Ex-National Security Adviser

A former top national security adviser to Donald Trump said the ex-president admired Russia's Vladimir Putin and wanted to "stay in power forever" like the strongman leader. "He saw Putin as the kind of epitome of the badass populist, frankly, you know, the kind of person that he wanted to be: super-rich, super powerful, no checks and balances, and essentially being able to stay in power forever," Fiona Hill, who previously served as senior director for Europe and Russia on Trump's National Security Council, told Molly Jong-Fast of The Daily Beast on an episode of The New Abnormal podcast uploaded on Sunday.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

‘I’m at peace’: Martha Sepúlveda is set to become Colombia’s first non-terminal patient to die from euthanasia

Hearing Martha Sepúlveda’s hearty belly laughs at a Medellín restaurant, she appears to be the epitome of carefree joy. She pauses between sips of beer to joke with her son, Federico Redondo, feasts on patacón – a local delicacy of fried green plantain – and envelops the establishment with her contagious joie de vivre.Were it not for the presence of a news crew, it would appear to just be another celebration. The special occasion? Ms Sepúlveda’s impending death.“I’m in good spirits,” she tells Noticias Caracol’s Juan David Laverde. “I’m at peace since they authorised the procedure; I laugh more, get...
HEALTH
Fox News

'Watters' World' investigates Nancy Pelosi's financial dealings up to $315 million in assets

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has served in Congress for nearly 34 years and presently presides in a top-tier position as one of the most powerful figures in the U.S. government. Amid a recent flurry of complicated decisions she's had to face as leader of her caucus, Fox News host Jesse Watters launched a "Watters' World" investigation into her financial dealings during her tenure in politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

198K+
Followers
220K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy