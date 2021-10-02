CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Activate Wide Receiver N’Keal Harry Off Injured Reserve

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 8 days ago

FOXBORO (CBS) — Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry is set to make his season debut during Sunday’s tilt against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium.

The team announced Saturday that they have activated Harry off the injured reserve and onto their 53-man roster. Harry was back on the practice field with the Patriots on Wednesday.

A 32nd overall pick in 2019, Harry injured his shoulder during New England’s preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Through two seasons with the Pats, Harry has caught four touchdown passes and appeared in 21 games.

The team also announced that they have elevated defensive back Myles Bryant and linebacker Jahlani Tavai to the active roster.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.

