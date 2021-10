LONDON — The New York Jets have been driving Gus Berridge to drink since 1984. “It’s every Jets fan. If they say they haven’t they are liars,” he said while standing outside of The Barrowboy and Baker in London Bridge, the NFL’s official Jets fan pub for the week. He’ll be among a large group of loyal, UK Jets supporters at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

13 HOURS AGO