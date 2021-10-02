CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 47 New Cases On Big Island

By Big Island Video News
bigislandvideonews.com
Cover picture for the articleHAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported twelve (12) deaths with COVID-19 today, statewide. (BIVN) – There were 279 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, down from the 366 reported on Friday. There were 47 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 91 cases reported the day before. Twelve (12) deaths with COVID-19 were reported today, statewide.

