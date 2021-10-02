Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 47 New Cases On Big Island

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Health Department reported more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases Saturday and 20 new deaths. But the positivity rate did go down to 3.7 percent and more Marylanders are choosing to get vaccinated. The virus continues to be a serious concern for health officials in Maryland. The state is reporting more than 1,000 new cases each day. And for anyone who’s not vaccinated there’s still a higher risk of hospitalization and death. That’s why they’re continuing to hold these vaccine clinics to get everyone protected. The push to get Marylanders vaccinated against COVID-19 is not letting up. “We want to make...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO